Linz to play volleyball at PSU-Shenango

Shenango High School’s Shannon Linz will continue her academic and volleyball career at Penn State-Shenango.
Linz, a 5-foot-7 setter, led the Lady Wildcats with 531 assists in 2019. She also earned first-team status on the all-WPIAL Section 1-1A all-star team.
Shenango finished 16-2 in 2019, falling 3-1 to Fox Chapel in the WPIAL Class 1A consolation match
Linz posted 29 assists and six service points in that match.
