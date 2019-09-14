Lightning sends Laurel to locker room with win

The game didn’t go exactly as planned, but Laurel coach Brian Cooper will take the victory.
A lightning delay of about 45 minutes ended with the Spartans’ 15-0 nonconference decision over visiting California last night. The teams took the field to warm up after halftime but were sent back to the locker rooms when lightning persisted.
“We had just gotten done warming up and we could see the lightning in the distance,” Cooper said. “You could tell it was far away but as long as you can see it, you can’t play.
“We gave them (the Trojans) the choice and they didn’t want to make a two-hour trip each way tomorrow for a nonleague game. We would have liked to have finished it, but it was just one of those things.”
Laurel, the lone team in the WPIAL to not have been scored upon this season, is 4-0. California, which competes in the Class 1A Tri-County South Conference, is 3-1.
Laurel turned a fake punt into a score in the first quarter. Luke McCoy scored from 7 yards out and Jamie McVicker ran for the two-point conversion.
“That was a key play, getting the fake punt inside and 10 and punching it in,” Cooper said. “But we also had the ball down inside the 10 a couple of other times and didn’t get it in.
“Luckily, our defense played very well and our special teams stepped up big.”
The Spartans scored their second and final TD on a 2-yard run by Dom Wade. Zachary Maine kicked the extra point.
The loss may have been a costly one for Laurel. Sophomore running back Luke McCoy, who was held out with an injury last week, was injured again after rushing for 12 yards on four carries. Cooper did not specify the injury, but said the team should know more tomorrow.
Senior running back Daniel Blank, who also missed last week with a knee injury, played and ran the ball four times for 8 yards. Sophomore running back Josh Gibson, who missed the last two weeks with a shoulder injury, re-injured the shoulder last night.
Wade was Laurel’s leading rusher with 31 yards on 10 carries.
Quarterback Will Shaffer was 7 of 17 for 94 yards. Dylan Aquaro caught three passes for 49 yards and Landin Esposito three for 23 yards.
The Spartans travel to Clairton at 7 p.m. Friday for a nonconference game.
CALIFORNIA 0 0 X X — 0
LAUREL 8 7 0 0 — 15
Scoring plays
LAUREL — Luke McCoy, 7-yard run (Jamie McVicker run).
LAUREL — Dom Wade, 2-yard run (Zachary Maine kick).
