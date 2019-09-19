PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Lewis hit his fifth home run since debuting Sept. 10, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 last night for their fourth straight win.
With Seattle leading 2-0 in the fourth inning, Lewis sent a sinker from Pirates starter Dario Agrazal (4-5) 383 feet to right field for a solo home run. It came after the 24-year-old rookie right fielder, who has homered in five of his eight major league games, struck out four times Tuesday.
Agrazal allowed a second straight batter to go deep when Tom Murphy took him 420 feet to center field for his 18th home run and a 4-0 lead. The Pirates’ rookie right-hander allowed the four runs and six hits while striking out six in five innings.
Tommy Milone (4-9) relieved Justin Dunn to start the third inning for Seattle before allowing two hits and using just 51 pitches to get through five shutout innings.
The Pirates lost a fifth straight game since winning three of four from Sept. 9-12. They have been outscored 57-16 during the losing streak, including 10-1 in the first two games of this series.
Cole Tucker hit a pinch-hit triple for Pittsburgh before scoring on a groundout from Kevin Newman, making it 4-1 in the eighth.
Newman extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single over Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford in the third inning. He has hit safely in 20 consecutive starts dating back to Aug. 24.
Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds returned to the lineup after sitting Tuesday. He played centerfield in place of OF Starling Marte, who has missed the past nine games because of a sprained left wrist. First baseman Josh Bell was held out of a fourth straight game with left groin discomfort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.