The Union High girls basketball team showed no signs of rust after a nearly two-week hiatus Wednesday.
The Lady Scots, who last played Feb. 28 in the WPIAL semifinals, cruised to a 42-33 PIAA Class 1A victory over Farrell.
“It’s been a very long layoff,” Union coach Rob Nogay said on returning to the court. “There’s not a whole lot you can do in practices this time of the year. Everything’s installed that we’re going to install, so we just kind of get in the gym and shoot.
“We’re not going real long. You try to stay up and keep them motivated through that long layoff and I thought they did a great job in response.”
Zoe Lepri paced Union with 16 points while Kelly Cleaver chipped in 10 of her own.
“My teammates, definitely, we worked pretty well tonight,” Lepri said. “I’d say we were up because we’ve been waiting for a couple of weeks for this game and we we’re really excited. It’s very exciting (returning to the court) to be completely honest.
“I love playing with this group of girls and I just think we work really well together and that’s why we do so well.”
The Union girls advance to the second round of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs. The Lady Scots will face off against District 9 champion Elk County Catholic on Saturday.
The first quarter of the matchup was a back-and-forth battle.
Cleaver struck first for Union in the first 18 seconds of the game. The Steelerettes responded with Jaylie Green tying the game at two and then she created a 7-6 lead until Union broke away to end the first quarter 11-9.
“Farrell’s a good team. We knew that coming in,” Nogay said.
“We knew they were going to take a shot at us. We got a little bit of a lead there and we knew they were going to make a run at us. We told the girls they were going to make a run at us. We just had to buckle down defensively. There weren’t a lot of points scored, but I thought on the defensive end we did a really nice job. We boxed them out, we did a good job of containing No. 4 (Sanaa Brodie). She’s a great player and I thought what was key for us was the defensive end.”
Union led at halftime, 26-15, and 32-19, after three quarters. Another back-and-forth ensued during the fourth quarter. With two minutes left in the game Nogay called a timeout.
“We’re just trying to regroup,” Nogay said. “I think we knew they were going to make a run at us and again we take pride in playing defense. I thought the message to the girls was we just got to get after them defensively, continue to box out, we got to continue to get defensive rebounds. They weren’t beating us on first shots, the second shots are where they’re getting to us. We just told them, ‘We have to buckle down, we have to play defensively, we have to move our feet, not reach, try not to get the dumb fouls there and just box out.’”
Farrell outscored Union in the fourth, 14-10.
Union was without junior starter Elise Booker. Booker averaged 8.2 points a game for the Lady Scots and will be out the remainder of the season.
“Elise has had a nagging injury all year long,” Nogay said. “Last week in practice, she aggravated it a little bit more so she’s out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.