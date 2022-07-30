Shenango High’s Elyse Lenhart can now say she stands as one of the top heptathlon competitors in the nation.
Lenhart shined July 25 and 26 at the USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships meet at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, California. The rising junior competed in the 15-16 age group and placed eighth with a total of 3,420 points.
“I felt really good about it,” Lenhart said. “I went in placed 13th and got up to eighth, which was unexpected for me.”
Lenhart qualified for the national championship after placing second in the East Region meet at Slippery Rock University on July 7-8. She was just 12 points shy of taking first at the region meet.
“I think it was different for me because at previous heptathlons I’ve been at, there’s only been four maybe max people I’ve competed against,” she said. “Having people from across the nation, it’s a very different and competitive atmosphere.
“I think it felt more competitive. It felt like more people were there to win it and there to defeat all the other competition. At the Slippery Rock, they were there for fun, which added more pressure and helped me perform better.”
The heptathlon consisted of seven events that spanned the course of two days. Lenhart competed in the 100 hurdles (17.77), high jump (4-07), shot put (32-0.5), 200 meters (29.53), long jump (14-08), javelin (78-08) and the 800 meters (2:39).
“She has to prepare for seven events,” Shenango coach Matt Callahan said. “The way I structured her schedule is that she would either do two or three events of practice per day.
“Of the seven events, Monday might have hurdles and long jump and there would be a lift afterwards. Each day consisted of some type of event associated with the heptathlon. By the end of the week, she practiced all the events usually once sometimes twice.”
Lenhart praised the routine practices laid out by Callahan two months prior to the championship meet.
“He was really helpful with it,” she said. “He gave me a workout for each month and I would go everyday and I would jump or mix it all up.
“We repeated a lot of the same things over and over to get them down. It shows that hard work paid off.”
Callahan said Lenhart’s strength was a key to her success.
“She’s a strong, powerful gal,” he said. “She won the shot put round. She came out with the longest throw in the shot put. She’s just strong and powerful. She can three-step those hurdles — she’s strong. She hasn’t developed that strength in the javelin, but she hasn’t practiced it a lot.
“The thing that gravitates to her the easiest is she’s just naturally strong. She not only has that power, but the mental capacity to endure a very difficult event like that.”
Although she took first in shot put, Lenhart cited that overall points are fewer in throwing events.
“Personally, I like the throwing parts better, which is kind of bad for me because they don’t give the throwing points as much as jumping,” Lenhart said. “I don’t think I have huge strong suits. I’m flat across the board in all events, which is good in that case.”
Callahan said Lenhart’s versatility is the other key factor while competing.
“When I think of the attributes of Elyse Lenhart I would say it starts off by saying she can do it all,” Callahan said. “There are events in the decathlon she can also do. She can throw discus, too.
“She can do it all at this point. I saw something in her. She’s very versatile and she can do it all.”
Lenhart also plays volleyball and had to juggle preparation for the national meet at the same time. After the meet was over, it was right back to volleyball.
“After I got back from my hep, we flew back to the Cleveland airport,” Lenhart said. “We drove to Erie for a volleyball camp, and our team won that too.”
