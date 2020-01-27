New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.