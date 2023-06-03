Legendary baseball and football coach Bob Mitcheltree is on a mission to see more of his grandson’s baseball games while still working toward a 50-year coaching career.
To do so, Mitcheltree recently resigned from an assistant coaching position at Slippery Rock University after 20 years. He looks forward to working with the Wilmington Area High School baseball team, for which his rising ninth-grade grandson Chase Mitcheltree will play next year.
“If I kept coaching at Slippery Rock, I would never get to see him play,” said Mitcheltree, who has been coaching for 46 years. “I also want to coach for 50 years. I might as well coach there so I can see him play.”
Wilmington High head baseball coach James Geramita welcomes the expertise of the 74-year-old, who continues a sometimes painful battle with cancer.
“There’s always room to add more,” Geramita said. “He’s been all over the place and he’s seen a lot of things.”
A New Wilmington resident, Mitcheltree has coached more than 50 teams, including serving as head coach for the Wilmington High School baseball when the 1981 squad captured both the WPIAL and the PIAA championships. As comfortable on the gridiron as the diamond, Mitcheltree continues to serve as an assistant football coach at Wilmington High School — something he’s done for more than 40 years.
SRU head caseball coach Jeff Messer said he will miss his colleague and friend.
“It’s a big loss,” Messer said. “He’s been with me for 20 years. I think he’s just one of the best fundamental coaches all around.”
He called Mitcheltree an extremely competitive guy, who knows when to be serious and knows when the game is on the line.
“He will be missed by the coaches and the players,” Messer said. “He has more jokes than anyone in the world.”
In his first stint at The Rock, Mitcheltree served as the team’s pitching coach from 1999 to 2004. He rejoined the program prior to the 2010 season. During his tenure, Mitcheltree worked with The Rock’s catchers in addition to serving as the team’s first base coach. The American Baseball Coaches Association in the 2022 offseason named him the ABCA NCAA Division II Assistant Coach of the Year.
In total, Mitcheltree has helped guide The Rock to a 521-373-1 record over two stints as an assistant coach. Included have been 13 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament appearances, one league title, five NCAA Tournament berths, two regional championships and two trips to the College World Series.
He has helped lead the Greyhounds football team to the 2008 PIAA Class AA State championship, state runner-up honors in 1988, 2017, 2018 and 2020, three WPIAL titles, eight state semifinal berths and 13 District 10 football championships. His son, T.D., was named first team all-state tight end his senior year as a Greyhound.
A 1966 Wilmington High graduate from Pulaski, Mitcheltree played football for the Greyhounds when they won 24 consecutive games over three years. He was the team’s first-ever split end during his senior year.
Mitcheltree played baseball at Youngstown State University under the legendary Dom Rosselli. He has scouted for the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets and San Diego Padres in addition to operating a pitching school for 15 years.
He was inducted into the Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame in 2004 and the North County Baseball League Hall of Fame in 2011. Mitcheltree received a 25-year coaching award from the ABCA in 2003.
He taught in the Lakeview and Wilmington school districts for a total of 37 years before retiring in 2009.
Health issues have slowed down Mitcheltree. Doctors during the summer of 2020 diagnosed him with cancer in his back, seven years after a battle with prostate cancer. He underwent surgery to have rods and screws inserted in his spine and was told that the cancer had metastasized to his hip.
“It’s mainly my legs that are really in bad shape,” he said. “I can only stand so long. We (SRU) had a game with Mercyhurst that lasted 20 innings. I don’t know how I coached first base.”
He thanked his wife Cindy for her continued support.
“You can imagine coaching two sports for 46 years,” Mitcheltree said. “A lot of wives don’t like when you’re away and you don’t get rich coaching high school or college. A lot of wives would complain.”
