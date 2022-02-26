Several athletes from Lawrence County will be headed to Penn State University on Sunday to compete in the State Indoor Track and Field Meet.
The meet is not sponsored by the PIAA but rather the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association.
“It’s a tough meet for anyone to get in especially from a small school,” Wilmington coach J.R. McFarland said. “They have standards for each event but they don’t necessarily have to hold to those standards.”
Wilmington will have two competitors at the meet. Lindsey Martineau, a senior, will be competing in the 60-meter hurdles while Solomon Glavach, a junior, will be in the pole vaulting event.
“Lindsey is seeded pretty high, six or seventh. There’s hundredths of a second that are dividing people,” McFarland said. “She’s sitting in a good position, she’s a competitor and did a good job all year so she’s in the mix to get a medal.
“I think Solomon can do a nice job down there. I think he definitely could get a medal but again there’s a lot of competition. It’s going to be a great event for both of them. This is both their first time down there. It’s going to be a great learning experience for both them. Their both right in the mix which is good.”
Maria Owens, a senior and two-time WPIAL champion, will be the sole representative for New Castle at the state meet. Owens will be competing in the long jump and triple jump.
“Maria has WPIAL rings in both the long and triple jump and also has state medals in both as well. Maria represents New Castle very well,” New Castle coach Bill Croach said. “Her hard work, determination, dedication and desire to get better every meet is what all coaches love to see in their athletes.
“This year’s field is full of talent. So, Maria really does have her hands full but she loves to compete so that is in her favor. Her goal is to PR in both jumps and bring two medals back home to New Castle. I believe that is exactly what she is going to do.”
Shenango will have three seniors carrying the banner for them at Penn State on Sunday.
Emma Callahan, Colton Ferrucci and Will Patton will all compete in the shot put event.
Will Patton will be coming to his future college on Sunday. Patton was recruited by Penn State as a long snapper after signing his National Letter of Intent.
“If you look at Will Patton, athletes are special in their own way, and coming off an ACL reconstruction and a shortened training season this winter,” Shenango coach Matt Callahan said. “He came on strong and he qualified for the state meet. Right now, he’s ranked 18th but he’s the type of kid who could go there and become all-state. He just has that type of athletic ability and strength; he’s a special kid.”
Callahan will enter the state meet as the number one ranked shot-put thrower in the nation. Callahan will be going to the University of Iowa in the fall to compete in shot put.
“Emma’s special in her own way. She’s five-foot-four, short in stature, most throwers are tall in stature,” Coach Callahan said. “She works harder than everybody in the gym and that’s why she’s going in ranked number one.”
Ferrucci also will compete alongside Patton and Callahan.
“Ferrucci is just a hard working kid. He decided to take off the football season this fall to focus on track and he did that,” Coach Callahan said. “That’s why he’s going to the state meet and is ranked fairly high, ninth or something like that.
“I feel so blessed to have three kids like that who are that talented and hard working. Hardly anybody sees. They see the outcomes but they don’t see the sacrifices when they’re not with their friends or not studying. They’re all kind of special like that.”
