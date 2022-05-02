HS TRACK RESULTS TRI-COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP

The Shenango High boys and girls track and field teams stood out at the Tri-County Championship on Saturday.

Shenango took gold with a combined 336 points, while Mohawk had 219 to place second. Shenango’s girls team had 147 points while Mohawk’s girls team put up 130.

“I was really, really proud of them. That’s not the first time this year they showed up to a big meet and PR’d all over the place,” Shenango coach John Montgomery said. “They performed. They know when they step up and know when to run their best. They perform on the big stages. The improvement we’ve had since the beginning of the year is just awesome. The kids who were our seconds were great.”

Laurel, Mohawk and Shenango’s girls teams had standout athletes win multiple events.

Shenango’s Emma Callahan took gold in the shot put (50-7), discus (130-9) and javelin (111-1) events. Callahan took girls field MVP with a total of 30 points.

“She’s a once in a career kind of athlete,” Montgomery said. “She’s so good and consistent. I wish I still had her a few more years. We’re not going to see another one like Emma.”

Laurel’s Tori Atkins placed first in the 100 (13.0), 200 (25.79), 400 (58.33) and helped win first place in the 1600 relay race (4:22.95).

“She had a great day,” Laurel coach Bill Allmann said of Atkins. “She had an absolutely great day. She had a PR in the 400 and in doing so she broke a 33-year old meet record for the Tri-County Championship for the 400 meters. She won the 100, 200 pretty handily.”

Story continues below video

Mohawk’s Natalie Lape placed first in the 800 (2:24.81), 1600 (5:26.11), 3200 (12:30.28) and helped win first place for the 3200 relay (10:23.51).

“Natalie had a great day. She really ran well in all four events. In the 4x8 they had one of their best times,” Mohawk coach Cameron Schirmer said. “She just had an incredible day; she won handily. She puts in a lot of hard work. She’s been pretty much undefeated at her events. We’re looking forward to seeing what she has next.”

Atkins and Lape both had an overall total of 32.5 points. The two athletes shared the honors of girls track MVP and overall MVP.

“They both had a very impressive meet,” Schirmer said. “Both girls were individual winners in three events and one relay each. That’s how they tied overall. You can’t score any more points overall for those two.”

“(Tori) had a fantastic hand in the 4x4 which pretty much got her the co-MVP,” Allmann said. “It was pretty amazing to see that type of a performance on both ends of it.”

The boys events saw individuals from Lawrence County place first in multiple events.

Neshannock’s Cam’Ron Owens took gold in the high jump (6-2) and the long jump (22-0). Owens was named boys field MVP with a total of 26 points.

“Just a great day for him. He broke our school record in the long jump, that was one he broke previously last year at the state championship meet,” Neshannock coach Adam Held said. “I think 21-6 was the old record and he went 22 feet Saturday. Obviously, a senior and he’s been building to this. We got a lot we’re looking forward to the rest of the year. You got 22 feet now, he’s going to be someone other people are going to be looking at. He’s on the map so to speak. That changes things a little bit.”

Shenango’s Will Patton took first place in the shot put (56-0) and discus (171-7). Patton now holds the school record in the discus event after his throw.