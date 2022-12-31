Lawrence County sports — A year in review

Before a new year sets in we often take time to reflect on what has happened in the last 365 days.
For Lawrence County sports, there were a lot of things that have happened in the year 2022. From heartbreaks, to celebrations and everything in-between, the New Castle News sports staff voted on the top 10 events that transpired in 2022.
Here are the 10 most memorable moments in Lawrence County sports for the year 2022:
1 Doubling on state gold
Winning state gold is a feat in its own regard, but winning two state titles in one year is something entirely special.
The Neshannock High girls basketball team started off 2022 by capturing the PIAA Class 2A crown after defeating Southern Columbia, 62-56, at the GIANT Center in Hershey. This marked the first time in history that a Lawrence County girls basketball team claimed state gold.
Mairan Haggerty paced Neshannock in the championship game with 23 points.
In June, the Lady Lancers’ softball team kept a perfect record of 26-0 to defeat Conwell-Egan Catholic, 4-1, for the Class 2A state championship title.
Gabby Quinn helped grab the crown with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the gold at Penn State University’s Beard Field.
The Neshannock softball team ended a decade-long state gold drought in the process of winning the game.
Neshannock’s Ali Giordano, Abby Measel, Hunter Newman, Aaralyn Nogay, Neleh Nogay and Quinn can claim that they won two state titles in one year. That accomplishment is something truly special and rare.
2 Union hires Niedbala and history is made
Things were uncertain for the Scotties before the start of the 2022 football season. Stacy Robinson had departed to take the helm of the New Castle football team and Kim Niedbala replaced him in April.
Union went on to jump numerous hurdles in one season.
The Scotties returned to the WPIAL semifinals for the first time in 43 years, competed in the WPIAL Class 1A championship for the first time in 49 years and their season culminated competing for the PIAA 1A crown for the first time in the program’s history.
The Scotties defeated Bishop Canevin for the WPIAL crown in impressive fashion with a 26-0 victory at Acrisure Stadium. Union walked away with silver at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field, 22-8.
3 Union baseball, softball walk away with WPIAL gold on the same day
The Union baseball team won WPIAL gold for the first time in the school’s history in 2021. In 2022, the Scotties defeated the previously undefeated Eden Christian, 4-1, on their fourth consecutive trip to the WPIAL Class 1A championship.
The Scotties spent little time celebrating as Bill Sanders and the team packed up on the bus, departed Wild Things Park and headed straight for Lilley Field to cheer on the softball team.
The Lady Scots defeated West Greene, 3-2, for the Class 1A crown. This was the first time the softball team won WPIAL gold in the school’s history.
4 New Castle basketball suffers two heartbreakers
The New Castle basketball team considered everything before the PIAA Class 5A championship a stepping stone.
A 60-58 loss to Laurel Highlands in double overtime did not deter the Red Hurricane from reaching the big dance. New Castle dusted off the loss and set their sights on the goal they talked about all season — GIANT Center in Hershey.
Imhotep Charter denied the ‘Canes of their long sought after goal in a 54-39 decision.
New Castle’s Mike Wells led all Lawrence County scorers with 22.4 points a game and finished his high school career on the hardwood as the second highest scorer in the program’s history with 1,932 points.
5 Neshannock baseball’s long journey
Another team that suffered not one but two heartbreakers in 2022 was the Neshannock baseball team.
Neshannock had a steep hill to climb in reaching the WPIAL Class 2A championship. The Lancers rallied against eligibility and injury issues on the mound.
Not only were there internal issues but the Lancers were attempting to hand Serra Catholic its first loss of the season. The Eagles denied Neshannock’s moment in the sun after capturing an 8-2 win at Wild Things Park.
Neshannock’s top hitter and relief pitcher, Andrew Frye, was not eligible to compete due to the WPIAL transfer rule while Grant Melder, a pitcher, was out due to an ankle injury he suffered in the semifinals.
Nevertheless, the Lancers dusted themselves off and kept enduring to reach the PIAA 2A championships. In June, the Lancers came up short of PIAA gold after suffering a 1-0 loss at the hands of Everett at Medlar Field.
6 Flora retires
Sam Flora was a constant fixture for the New Castle High School. In August, Flora sent in his resignation letter stating that he was ending his 24-year stint as the school’s athletic director.
Flora graduated from New Castle High School in 1970 and competed in football and track and field.
In 1981, Flora became New Castle’s athletic trainer which worked with his job as a first responder on the PA Turnpike. In 1998, Flora became the athletic director.
Flora worked 42 years for New Castle.
Flora’s said it was time to resign and a recent controversy helped with the decision to resign.
7 Sponsored by the letter ‘S’
The controversy that Flora cited as a reason for resignation echoed throughout the entire New Castle community.
Taggart Stadium was going through renovations before the 2022 football season. The New Castle Area District School Board approved the renovations of new lighting fixtures and turf for Taggart Stadium.
The plans for renovations included adding “Red Hurricanes” to be written in one end zone.
School board President Gary Schooley, who coached New Castle to the WPIAL Class 4A championship in 1998, brought up at an athletic committee meeting that the correct spelling of the school nickname is “Red Hurricane,” without an “S.” Architectural renderings had called for the end zone to say “Red Hurricanes.”
Pandemonium ensued throughout the New Castle community with a majority siding that the field should have read “Red Hurricanes.” T-shirts were made and some even took old shirts that originally read “New Castle Red Hurricane” and sharpied on a “S.”
8 A turbulent year for Mohawk football
The Mohawk football team was gearing up for the 2022 season and then it was unsure if it would even happen.
Hazing allegations surrounding the Warriors program sparked an investigation from the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office and put the program on hold for several weeks. After the District Attorney’s Office announced it was wrapping up its investigation into the allegations, the team resumed practices on Sept. 2 and the season picked up with the team’s conference schedule.
They lost their first two games before winning four of six to close the season at 4-4 and earn a WPIAL Class 2A playoff spot before bowing out in the first round.
After the season, four Warriors made the Midwestern Athletic Conference team and Tim McCutcheon was the conference coach of the year.
9 From Union to New Castle
Stacy Robinson, a veteran football coach for Union and the school’s athletic director, left the school to replace Joe Cowart, who resigned in January. Robinson’s career as a football coach for the Scotties spanned 25 years with a record of 84-153-1.
Robinson was hired as the new head coach for the New Castle football team in March after a unanimous 9-0 vote by the New Castle Area School Board.
Robinson suffered a rough first year after jumping from the 1A football team to Class 4A. The ‘Canes only secured one victory, their first game of the season, against Summit Academy, 49-0.
New Castle ended its season with a 1-9 record.
Resignations everywhere you turn
Lawrence County athletics had one thing in common for the year 2022 — coaching resignations.
On Jan. 10, Laurel girls basketball coach Matt Stebbins announced an impromptu resignation. Then came Cowart’s resignation from the New Castle football team on Jan. 25.
In March, Ellwood City Lincoln’s Steve Antuono submitted his resignation as the boys varsity basketball coach. Gene DiGennaro quietly exited from his head coach position for the Laurel baseball team in the summer after its season ended.
