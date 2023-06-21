Several Lawrence County football players will represent Team Pennsylvania in the 44th annual Penn-Ohio Stateline Football Classic on Thursday. The event will be held at Salem’s Sebo Stadium and kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Laurel High will have Landon Smith (DB), Ryan DiMuccio (OL/DL), Coltin Hill (OL/DL) and Brady Cooper (TE/LB) on Team Pennsylvania. Mohawk’s Coleton Root (OL/DL) and Jimmy Guerrieri (TE/LB) and Ellwood City Lincoln’s Aaron Hobel (TE/DL) will also represent Team Pennsylvania.
The all-stars from Ohio and Pennsylvania will compete for bragging rights, while team Pennsylvania is looking to avenge a 35-28 loss from last year’s game. The Keystone State leads the series with an overall record of 28-14.
Ticket information for the game was not available.
