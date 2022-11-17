The Geneva College Athletics Hall of Fame inducted several Lawrence County natives into its 2022 class.
The late Ron Galbreath, Bob Perrotta and Bob Razzano were inducted into the Geneva College Athletics Hall of Fame alongside 12 other members. The hall of fame now has 118 members, spanning from players, coaches and even supporters.
Galbreath, a Wampum native, created an impressive women’s basketball program for Geneva in his six seasons as head coach from 2002-08.
Galbreath led the team to 24 victories in the 2006-07 season and its first and only trip to the NAIA National Tournament. The accomplishments in the 2006-07 season are still a school record today.
Galbreath amassed 111 career wins with a 65.7 winning percentage during his time as the Lady Golden Tornadoes head coach. His career wins and winning percentage are the second highest in the program’s history.
For Galbreath, it is the fifth hall of fame into which he has been inducted.
In 1964, he became a member of the Titan Sports Hall of Fame at Westminster College, where he twice earned All-America status playing under legendary coach C.G. “Buzz” Ridl. Galbreath later went on to coach the Titans men’s team for 25 years, retiring as the school’s winningest coach with a record of 448-206. Those accomplishments, along with his contributions to Wampum High’s 1958 state championship team, also have earned him a spot in the Lawrence County Historical Society Sports Hall of Fame.
Rounding out his resume are inductions into the Pittsburgh Basketball Club Hall of Fame and Western Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.
Perrotta, a New Castle native, was an instrumental running back for the Golden Tornadoes. Perrotta played from 1978-1981. Upon graduation, Perrotta held the school records for rushing yards at 2,513, career points at 208 and career touchdowns at 34.
As a receiver, Perrotta ended his time with Geneva with 48 catches for 587 yards and nine touchdowns.
Perrotta also grabbed the single-game rushing record at 186 yards in 1980.
Razzano, a New Castle native, played three seasons as a linebacker for Geneva in 1981-83. At graduation, Razzano held the third-most career tackles (355) in school history.
In 1983, Razzano made 136 tackles, which at the time was the most in a single season for Geneva.
