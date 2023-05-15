There have been different major league athletes to come out of Lawrence County, from current NFL players Malik Hooker and Geno Stone, to former NFL player Rick Razzano and former MLB player Matt DeSalvo.
Now, another name can be added to that list — James “Jimbo-Slice” Workman.
Workman, a Slippery Rock Township father of three, is one of 14 players currently part of the Ohio Riders of the newly-formed Major League Cornhole.
“I’m pretty excited to be a part of such an elite group,” Workman said. “I’m proud to represent Lawrence County.”
Workman said he has been playing cornhole for almost 20 years after teaching himself the game and playing in tournaments.
Those events were canceled when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. Workman still had a desire to play. That’s when he ran into area player John Hudson who formed a small group playing cornhole out of his garage.
Called “Speakeasy Cornhole,” they went from seven or eight members to having thousands of followers online and organizing daily events. This includes more than 350 tournaments and 13,000 people competing in the last three years.
Workman quit his job at Giant Eagle to work for the cornhole group making customized bags and boards, as well as affiliated non-profit Vision 2020 which raises money through the tournaments. It was during this time he gradually improved his skills while playing with some of the best players in the country.
“I always competed at a high level,” Workman said.
Workman said the game of cornhole is continuing to grow more and more each year.
Major League Cornhole began its inaugural season in May. The six inaugural teams are the Ohio Riders, Philadelphia Bell-Ringers, Buffalo Brawlers, Kansas Airmen, New Jersey Heroes and Florida Geckos.
The Riders had an official tryout combine in April, which attracted people from all over the country. Workman is the lone member from Lawrence County to join an MLC team.
Unlike the American Cornhole League, which is often broadcast on ESPN, MLC pays for everything including player fees and travel accommodations.
The league will have 14 regular-season games, all of which will be livestreamed on the league’s Facebook page. The championship game will be broadcast on CBS Sports.
“It’s new and it’s exciting,” Workman said.
The Riders play home games from The Meadows Casino in Dayton, Ohio. League officials can give penalties for violations during contests while the atmosphere is kept fun and engaging with mascots and audience interaction.
“It’s two hours, two-and-a-half hours of excitement. It’s not just a quiet room with two guys throwing bags,” Workman said. “There’s a lot of excitement with it.”
Workman said while there is pressure competing at a national level, he has a love and passion to continue playing the game he loves, one that anyone can learn and excel at.
“The doors are wide open to give it a shot,” Workman said. “The cornhole community is one of the nicest groups I’ve ever met. It’s a fun family of people.”
Workman feels the amount of people who will try out for the MLC in particular next season will quadruple.
“I think it will be the place to be,” Workman said.
Workman lives with his wife Suzanne in Slippery Rock Township. They have three daughters — Morgan, Macy and Brooke.
Macy plays cornhole every week as well, earning the nickname “Lil-Slice.”
Workman said anyone willing to get into the game and learn the ropes, as well as those wanting to order custom bags and boards made by him can do so by emailing speakeasyletsdothis@gmail.com.
