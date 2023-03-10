Five girls basketball teams from Lawrence County are gearing up to compete in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.
The Shenango High and Union girls basketball teams returned to Lawrence County with WPIAL gold for the first time in their programs’ history and are set to take another shot at Class 2A and 1A gold, respectively.
Lawrence County has three girls teams competing in the Class 3A state playoffs. Laurel, Neshannock and Wilmington will compete for 3A gold.
Laurel and Wilmington came up short in their championship matches. The Lady Spartans returned to Lawrence County with silver from the WPIAL Class 3A championship while Wilmington took silver in the District 10, Class 3A championship.
Neshannock is no stranger to PIAA gold. They were the first girls program in Lawrence County to capture PIAA gold last season.
Although they did not compete for WPIAL gold after losing to Laurel in the semifinals, the Lady Lancers are looking for a shot at redemption.
MARION CENTER AT SHENANGO, 6 P.M. FRIDAY (PIAA CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS)
The Lady Wildcats took a hiatus from practice after winning the WPIAL 2A championship against Freedom, 44-34. After making history to become the first team in the program’s history to win WPIAL gold, Shenango (22-4) has its sights set on some more.
“Everything is going good. The girls are really energetic,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “I gave them Friday, Saturday and Sunday off and in my mind I thought Monday would not be one of our better practices, but I was pleasantly wrong. We realized we have another game to play and we are very focused.”
LaRocco commented that the Lady Wildcats’ first opponent, Marion Center (14-12), sort of mirrors their style of playing on the hardwood.
“They run sort of a similar motion to what we run. (They have a) very good point guard like we have in Emilee (Fedrizzi). They shoot a lot of 3s,” LaRocco said. “The thing that impressed me the most was their speed. That’s something (Tuesday) and (Wednesday) we worked on. They’re good, but are they better than we are? I don’t think. They don’t have an answer to Kylee (Rubin) and that’s something we’re looking to do — attacking them inside with Kylee, steal with Janie and Em and use all of our other weapons.”
What are the keys to victory for the Lady Wildcats in the first round of the PIAA 2A playoffs?
“When you shoot the ball well you play well. I think we need to stop them in transition. I think some of the things we do offensively will work against them,” LaRocco said. “My first thing is always to go inside and work your way out. We’re going to attack with Kylee early and set up with Janie and Emilee on the perimeter. I’ve been able to watch them on film and say, ‘They run this pattern and run this pattern.’”
Shenango’s Emilee Fedrizzi is averaging 15.7 points per game while Kylee Rubin is averaging 14 points.
“I’m a firm believer in focusing on us,” LaRocco said. “I’m more worried about getting us ready. We haven’t ran man offense in who knows how long. We went over our set, our motions and things we like to do against man and prepare in that way.”
Will the momentum of winning WPIAL gold help propel the Lady Wildcats far into the playoffs or is the WPIAL championship hangover going to pose an issue?
“We’re on a high. There’s no doubt about that,” LaRocco said. “Is there such a thing as a WPIAL hangover around here? I’ve never won one as a coach so I don’t know. I don’t expect that to be an issue.”
LaRocco always talked about playing in the WPIAL playoffs with a sense of urgency. Has that sense of urgency increased since reaching the final leg of the season?
“It is for my seniors. I know how important they are to the program. Every time the put on the sneakers, it could be the last time,” LaRocco said. “They’re not ready for that and I’m not ready for that. Win or go home, now, has never been so true. It’s win or go home and I like our chances. They’ve always answered the bell. The better the competition, the better we play. I’m looking for us to do what we’ve always done — play well, play hard and advance.”
Shenango’s 3-point shooter and second-leading rebounder, Janie Natale, missed some of the regular season due to a knee injury. She returned to action for the Lady Wildcats in their second section game against Freedom on Jan. 23.
“I told Janie, joking around today, that I thought she didn’t even have a knee injury because it’s been the foot. She did practice a little bit yesterday because we were refreshing everything and I wanted to make sure she was mentally on the same page,” LaRocco said. “I couldn’t be prouder of Janie. She’ll never say she’s in pain or in discomfort. I watched film in (our) championship game and there was a girl giving her all for a gold medal. Janie’s presence on the floor makes us better whether she’s 100 percent or not. Talk about a gutsy kid there. No one’s proven that more than Janie Natale.”
Shenango will have the home-court advantage against Marion Center come Friday.
“I told my seniors that they’ve had five senior nights, I swear, from the regular season to the WPIAL and now to this one,” LaRocco said. “It’s an advantage. (Marion Center) have to get a bus and drive two hours and we’re in the comfort of our own home. We get the right to play at our own home after winning the WPIAL so that comes with it.”
SHARPSVILLE AT LAUREL, 7 P.M. FRIDAY (PIAA CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS)
Laurel was looking to make history and become the first team for the girls program to win WPIAL gold but fell short at the hands of Avonworth, 48-40. Taking silver seemed to only be a motivator for the Lady Spartans as they head into the PIAA playoffs.
“I think it’s been very good,” Laurel coach Jim Marcantino said on preparation. “The girls have been working hard and they’re really focused on (Sharpsville). We’re just putting a couple of new things in and are real focused and excited to get going again. We’re just looking to do some new things against the zone defense and just putting a couple of little things in. The kids seemed to pick it up really well. We changed a couple things on defense to try out some different things. These kids did a really good job of picking things up.”
The Lady Spartans (23-3) faced Sharpsville in a nonsection game on Dec. 17 and defeated the team, 50-37. Marcantino commented on what’s changed since facing the Lady Blue Devils in December.
“I think they’ve improved overall as a team since we played them earlier in the year. They’re playing a lot better, I think, on both ends of the ball. I think they’re doing a good job with (Tori Kimpan) because they’re using her a lot more down low,” Marcantino said. “Also, their guards have really played a lot better defensively and they’re really moving the ball. I think that’s going to be a challenge for us because when they played Greeneville in the consolation game they played good defense, took charge early and did a good job against them. They have a real good outside shooter in (Chasie Fry). That’s one person were going to keep our eyes on.
“Last time, they didn’t seem to be inside oriented as much so we’re going to have to execute there and really play good solid man-to-man defense, which we’ve done. That’s kind of what I see with them. They’re shooting the ball much better, their guards are playing better at both ends of the court and they’re playing a lot of man-to-man defense. We’ve been working on those elements to execute against that.”
Laurel’s Regan Atkins, a senior, has produced 424 points this season and averages 16.3 points per game.
It’s all about a fast start, executing and staying consistent for the entire 32 minutes of the game for Laurel.
“We have to set the tone early and have four good quarters of basketball. That’s what we’re looking to achieve and I think that’s the key — just to have the energy and effort starting from the beginning,” Marcantino said. “Try to sustain that and just really play our game, our defense and our uptempo. If we can do that I think we’ll do fine. I think that’s our key — to execute and play with a lot of energy and enthusiasm like the kids have done all year and really set the tone for four quarters.”
Taking silver back to Lawrence County got Laurel amped up to get back to playing and nothing helps boost confidence in a state playoff game like a home-court advantage.
“I could tell they were really focused in and it helped them get focused,” Marcantino said about taking silver. “They’re just ready to get going and they’re just itching to get playing again. It will be a good thing. We’ve had some fun with it, but it’s been a good couple of days right now. We’re looking forward to Thursday so we can finish up preparation and get ready. It’s nice for the kids to have a home game. They earned that being in the second seed. They weren’t expecting another home game so they’re real excited about that.”
NESHANNOCK AT WESTMONT HILLTOP, 7 P.M. FRIDAY (PIAA CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS)
The Lady Lancers are the lone contender in the PIAA playoffs that know what it feels like to be at the top of the mountain. Last year, Neshannock (18-8) was the first girls program in Lawrence County to win PIAA gold in the 2A classification before being bumped up to Class 3A.
“I think it’s an advantage because we’ve been there,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “I know the kids were disappointed we couldn’t make it to the WPIAL championship this year. We were down a couple days at practice, but the last couple of nights have been upbeat so I think they really want to make a run. Obviously, 3A is more difficult than the 2A bracket. If we play the way we’re capable of playing, like we have done in the second half of the season, I think we’ll surprise a lot of teams.”
Grybowski said when scouting their opponent, Westmont Hilltop (25-2), that, “I have a few things on them,” adding, “They’re decent. (Carissa Krall) is a big post player, (Christiana Gordon) is probably their best player; a lefty, (Zoey Lynch) is a point guard, she’s fairly good and (Ella Brawley) is another face player. If (Carissa Krall) doesn’t start...I think there was foot issue and (Kendal Shingler) started in her place. (Morgan Faight) comes off the bench. They play all man, they can attack the basket and they have three kids that can shoot it.
“They’re a good team. You’re not going to run into any bad teams at this point and time. I think athletically we might be a little bit better and I think we’re a little bit quicker. We’re going to have to neutralize (Carissa Krall) at the post and (Christiana Gordon).”
A couple of Neshannock’s starters suffered injuries during the WPIAL playoffs which forced some changes.
“We lost Avi (DeLillo) but Payton Newman, Jaidon (Nogay), Kaitlyn Fries and Gabby Quinn have been doing a good job,” Grybowski said. “We’ve been able to move people around and do different things. We got Megan (Pallerino) back for the first practice tonight and hopefully she’ll be cleared and ready to go. The kids will play hard and we’ll give it our best shot.”
Pallerino, a senior starter for Neshannock, suffered a concussion in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL playoffs and is hopefully set to return for the first time since then. Pallerino has contributed 291 points this season for the Lady Lancers.
“She has a doctor’s clearance. She’s going through her five days of protocol with our trainer,” Grybowski said. “It’s just what she feels like and what she’s able to do.”
Mairan Haggerty, Neshannock’s leading scorer, has posted a total of 588 points this season. The six-foot-one senior averages 22.6 points per game for Neshannock.
Neshannock is the lone girls team from Lawrence County in the PIAA playoffs that will be traveling for the first round of the tournament.
“Unfortunately, we have to go to their place,” Grybowski said. “I just told the kids, ‘Anybody can beat anybody on any given night.’ We’re as good as anybody else when we’re at full strength.”
Although DeLillo is out and Pallerino may return, others are improving from the starters’ absence.
“It’s just different. It’s really different when a kid coming off the bench is in a totally different role as when they start,” Grybowski said. “Jaidon (Nogay’s) made leaps and bounds of progress because we didn’t have her most of the year. It’s like her first month of basketball really. She’s been doing some good things for us and shooting the ball well. All I can ask is that they give me their best effort. Just give me your best effort, play hard and we’ll let the chips fall where they may.”
OUR LADY OF THE SACRED HEART AT WILMINGTON, 7 P.M. FRIDAY (PIAA CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS)
The Lady Greyhounds’ first shot at District 10, Class 3A gold in the program’s history didn’t turn out the way they imagined. But, that isn’t deterring the Wilmington girls from taking a shot at state gold.
“We’ve had a really good week of practice so far. Obviously, we took the loss to Mercyhurst Prep a little difficult,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “We use this as season three for our season. They were ready to get back into practice and getting ready to work. The girls are excited about the opportunity to play in the state playoffs.”
This is the first time in the program’s history since 1991 that the Lady Greyhounds (21-4) will compete in the state playoffs. Not only will that be a motivator for the team but they have the home-court advantage.
“What we talked about was that we were blessed to still be playing at this point in the season. The hard work we put in put us in the position to still be playing. (We) just take this one day at a time to get better and use this as a motivator to get the experience,” Jeckavitch said. “The ability to play a home game is something special to do in the state playoffs. Let’s continue to grow, learn and embrace the moment. I think it’s great just having the community and the school kind of support us as we go along this journey. We know the fans will be packed with Wilmington supporters and that will take away a little bit of the excitement and nervousness we may have. This is the first time we’ve been in this position since 1991.”
Jeckavitch talked about what weapons Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (19-7) has at its disposal.
“They’re a really well-coached team. They’ve been here before. We expect them to be very disciplined in what they do offensively,” Jeckavitch said. “They smother teams defensively in what they do. They have awesome athletes with, Mia Grisafi and Kyleigh Nagy, the two guards they start. We know the league they play in is difficult and they’ve been prepared all season for this position they’re in right now.”
Wilmington’s Lia Krarup, a sophomore, leads the team in shooting. She has amassed a total of 506 points this season and averages 20.2 points per game.
“Lia’s kind of led us all season long. Everybody knows she’s our best player and she’s performed exceptionally well all season. What’s nice is we’re getting other girls to step up in these last several games,” Jeckavitch said. “Annalee Garden and Maelee Whiting are kind of our glue girls. The rest of the girls, Maya (Jeckavitch), Reese (Bruckner), Sarah (Dieter) and the other bench girls coming in and providing a spark offensively. I’m looking for them to get points on the board when they get the opportunity.
“Everybody’s healthy. I think we’re about as healthy as we’ve been all season to be honest. Knock on wood it continues to stay that way for the next two days (of practice).”
What are the keys to victory for the Lady Greyhounds?
“I think some of the keys for us are that we have to start a little bit faster. We like to pressure and if we can instill our game plan into the game early it will take those nerves out,” Jeckavitch said. “We have to defend. They are an extremely well-rounded team, they have shooters, ball handlers and kind of that full-capacity team that can hurt you in multiple facets of the game. We want to try to turn them over and I hope that our girls are ready for that. I expect them to come out and instill what we want to do defensively on Friday night.”
CLARION AT UNION, 2 P.M. SATURDAY (PIAA CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS)
Union entered the Petersen Events Center and left with WPIAL gold for the first time in the program’s history after defeating Aquinas Academy, 52-35. Now, the WPIAL Class 1A champions are preparing for Clarion.
“It’s been going pretty well. We broke some film down on Monday and got back at it in practice (Tuesday) and (Wednesday),” Union coach Rob Nogay said of preparation. “A lot of stuff is just for us to fine tune some things. I don’t know if there’s any major adjustments for us. We just have to go out and play our game.”
Nogay commented on the threats Clarion (11-14) poses to Union (18-6)
“They’re definitely young. I think they have some skilled guards. They have a bigger girl, (Alivia Diehl), inside,” Nogay said. “They play well together and they play hard, for sure. The guard play could pose a challenge for us. We want to get back to the way we do things here and pressure some turnovers and generate some offense from that.
“I think for us, again, we just have to play our game. We have to be fundamentally sound, we have to do the little things, we need to do everything from closing out shooters, limiting penetration from their guards and offensively we just need to execute.”
Union’s Kelly Cleaver, a junior, is averaging 15.8 points a game and has produced a total of 380 points this season. Kylie Fruehstorfer netted 313 point so far this season and averages 13 points a game for the Lady Scots.
Union took several days off after winning WPIAL gold to let the moment of making history sink in.
“I think we’re focused and we’re ready to go. I’ve talked to them about the hangover from the WPIAL and we’re hoping to avoid that,” Nogay said. “It’s pretty emotional for our team and our group to win it for the first time. I told them, ‘The new journey begins. We don’t have to stop thinking about it, but kind of put it aside, focus, get back to work and focus on our next opponent which is Clarion.’
“I think they just need to continue to execute, play at a high level and do the things we’ve done all year. Our game starts with defense and hopefully we’ll get some turnovers and get some offense from that. I just need them be consistent and play the way they play.”
Union hosting the contest gives the team one last chance to play on the hardwood they’re most comfortable with.
“Having a home game...we couldn’t ask for anything better in the first round of state playoffs,” Nogay said. “Being at home gives us that level of comfortability there. It’s a big plus to be playing here and not traveling however many miles these teams have to go.”
