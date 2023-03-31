March marked National Athletic Training month in order to bring light to athletic trainers and the work they do.
You might not see them at every game, but they are visible when needed the most — during injuries. At a glance it doesn’t look like much, but behind the scenes is where a majority of the work is done.
The slogan for this National Athletic Training month is, “There’s an AT for that.” Several athletic trainers from Lawrence County high schools commented about their profession and their journey.
Union High’s athletic trainer, Trish DeVincentis, has been an athletic trainer for six years and talked about her journey to becoming an athletic trainer.
“I played sports in high school, I sprained my ankle playing soccer and I went to see my athletic trainer. It was just nice to not have to go to the doctor; not miss unnecessary play time,” DeVincentis said. “I think I missed one game and three practices and I was ready to go. It was nice when I saw some of my teammates get hurt at an away game and go to an ER, get x-rays and they ended up out for weeks. I was impressed I got back quicker. I shadowed my athletic trainer in high school and then went to college.”
DeVincentis majored in athletic training at Slippery Rock University. Her experience in high school at Fairport (New York) is the reason she chose athletic trainer as a profession.
“It’s exactly why I got into it,” DeVincentis said. “Getting athletes back faster than through other avenues. These athletes work really, really hard in the offseason, keep their grades up and most are multi-sport athletes. To say, hey, give me two weeks, three days or whatever it is and we’ll get you back. You kind of give them a broad timeline, but give me the time to do the work, you’re going to get back and it’s not going be as catastrophic as you think.”
Behind the scenes, DeVincentis says the paperwork and continuing education is something that goes unnoticed as an athletic trainer.
“Those are classes we’re taking on a bus, on a road trip or things we’re doing on a Sunday afternoon instead of watching Netflix,” she said. “I would say creating a network would be one of the challenging parts. Making sure you have good rapport with the local doctors, PT clinics and concussion clinics.”
What are some good qualities to have as an athletic trainer, according to DeVincentis?
“You’ve got to be outgoing and roll with the punches. You have to walk that fine line of I’m in charge and kind of like I’m your buddy as well,” DeVincentis said. “You have to build that rapport with teenagers. The skills with them aren’t going to work with coaches and the skills with coaches isn’t going to work with parents.”
What advice would DeVincentis have for young people looking to pursue a career in athletic training?
“Realize it’s a big degree and take advantage of every opportunity your education setting has to get you into an industrial setting, high school, a PT clinic or physician office. There’re ATs assigned to firefighters and police departments, dance companies,” DeVincentis said. “Recognize that it’s a very broad field and try to get exposure and talk to people in all of those fields. The AT month phrase is, ‘There’s an AT for that.’ It’s true. There are athletic trainers everywhere. Reach out, talk to people, try to shadow them, take advantage of the education settings your institution provides and kind of roll with it.”
Shenango’s athletic trainer, Rob Powell, had a similar experience as DeVincentis pertaining to pursuing a job in athletic training.
“My senior year, I hurt my knee and met with my athletic trainer who got me back,” Powell said. “I did the whole PT thing and I really enjoyed it. He got me introduced to the people at Kent State.”
Powell went on to major in athletic training at Kent State University by way of Salem, Ohio.
“We’re at every practice, every game and hopefully we don’t get noticed. Our schooling...people don’t really understand our schooling. We are board certified and we had to go through a three-part test to be an athletic trainer at four years of school,” Powell said. “Most of us have masters degrees. People don’t always think like that. They think you’re a personal trainer to a point. That’s the biggest misconception. We go through nationally accredited courses. We’re more knowledgeable than the general population thinks.”
Powell has been an athletic trainer at Shenango since 2008 and said the most challenging part of the profession is continuing education but added, “The hardest thing is the hours. You never know. There’s no set hours. It’s all over the place and that’s the hardest thing people adjust to.”
What’s the key to adapting to those hard hours for Powell?
“Have an awesome wife,” he said. “That’s part of it. I’m able to do it because I understand there’s always ebbs and flows, but I love what I do. I love being around sports and the kids. That’s the reason. If you can’t love it, it’s not going to work out for you. That goes with everything. Find something you love.”
Powell elaborated for young people looking to pursue a career in athletic training that the hours aren’t the best, but it’s rewarding and as you get into the profession things get better.
“I usually come in between 12 (p.m.) and 2 (p.m.). I’ll get kids out of study halls to do some treatments. Then, after school, we do all the pre-practice stuff — taping, treatments, heat, ice, to get them ready for practice,” Powell said. “Then, you watch their practice. Depending on the season...I’m all over the place in the spring. You just bounce between whatever’s going on and get ready to ice and do post-game treatments. That’s about average.”
A longtime fixture for athletic training at New Castle is Randy Raeburn. Raeburn, like DeVincentis and Powell, was interested in athletic training during high school.
“When I was in high school, I was student trainer. I understand when Sammy (Flora) came in my junior year, that’s when him and I met and he wasn’t sure about some things. I showed him how to tape ankles and him and I learned different taping techniques and stuff like that,” Raeburn recalled. “I went to a camp up in Penn State my junior year. I went up there for a week for FAFS training. I’m not a certified trainer. I’m just an athletic trainer with a background having what I need to be one in the state of Pennsylvania. There are schools that have certified trainers and went for that. But, I have certifications to be one in PA because they don’t say you need to be certified.
“At one point during our career, there was a time when when Sammy was AD and I helped as his assistant because the trainer that we had didn’t want any help. They hired a girl that came in to be our trainer and she only lasted until the end of football season and had to resign because she learned she was pregnant. I took over then.”
Raeburn said the most fulfilling role of an athletic trainer is, “Being around the kids, to get to know the kids and to take care of them when they need it the most,” adding, “To get them back into the playing field after an injury, that’s rewarding. To see an athlete come back from being injured. To see them come back is the most rewarding thing — to continue to play.”
Raeburn attended Slippery Rock University and majored in athletic training. He has been the athletic trainer and just recently hired as co-athletic director for New Castle in December. He said the unnoticed aspect of the job of athletic trainer is the hours put in.
“Covering practices, covering the games, staying longer than anybody actually realizes. The coaches notice it because you’re at practice. To cover seventh and eighth grade football games, to go from that into basketball and I cover the boys and girls basketball practice,” Raeburn said. “I’m there covering those on top of the varsity and the JV games. The hours and the behind-the-scenes type of things...most people don’t realize how much time you put in.”
Raeburn said the best trait to have as an athletic trainer is listening.
“I would say to listen to the players. Let them tell you what their body is saying and what’s going on,” Raeburn said. “You take and evaluate the injury from there. If you hurt your ankle, you do some steps to see exactly where the ankle is hurting, pushing down and resistance. Little drills that you can do that you can see what that athlete can do for you and evaluate it.”
Raeburn, just like DeVincentis and Powell, talked about that one common thread of fulfillment in being an athletic trainer.
“It really is a great profession,” Raeburn said. “Just to sit back and say, ‘I helped this person.’”
