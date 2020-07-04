The following were named runners-up for the Lawrence County male and female Lawrence County Athletes of the Year, as chosen by the New Castle News sports staff.
CONNER McBETH,
Neshannock
Neshannock High junior swimmer Conner McBeth had a banner year in the pool.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic foiling McBeth’s shot at winning a medal at the PIAA championship meet, he was still able to earn a pair of state medals. McBeth was seeded No. 1 in the 50 freestyle event entering the state championship meet.
McBeth recently was awarded a gold medal for the 50 freestyle event and a silver medal for the 100 freestyle event that he qualified for and in which he was awarded second.
For his efforts, McBeth was named male co-athlete of the year runner-up by the New Castle News sports staff. McBeth shared the award with Ellwood City Lincoln’s Austin Walley.
At the MAC Championships, McBeth won the title in the 100 freestyle (46.40) for the second straight season and the championship in the 50 freestyle (21.36)
for the third consecutive year.
McBeth captured his third consecutive WPIAL championship by winning the 50 freestyle in the Class 2A event.
As an independent swimmer, McBeth swam a 20.80, his personal best in the 50 freestyle.
McBeth took second place in the 100 freestyle at the WPIAL Class 2A Swimming Championships. He finished with a time of 45.08.
AUSTIN WALLEY,
Ellwood City Lincoln
Austin Walley captured championships for the Ellwood City Lincoln High wrestling team.
A senior, Walley claimed the PIAA Class 2A championship with a 6-5 win over Montoursville’s Dylan Bennett in the 182-weight pound class. It marked the first gold medal in Ellwood City’s program history.
For his efforts, Walley was named the male co-athlete of the year runner-up by the New Castle News sports staff. Walley shared the award with Neshannock’s Conner McBeth.
The grapplers were tied at 4 entering the third period. Walley, though, scored a two-point reversal to take the lead for good.
A Bucknell recruit, Walley finished the season at 45-1. His lone loss came at the Powerade Tournament in December.
Walley reached the championship round with a 5-3 win over Penns Valley’s Andrew Sharer in the semifinals.
In addition, Walley won the WPIAL title, the lone district title of his high school career.
GRACE MASON,
Wilmington
Wilmington High’s Grace Mason dominated the girls cross country scene around Lawrence County.
A junior, Mason won the District 10, Class 1A championship and helped propel her squad to the team championship as well.
It marked Mason’s first District 10 cross country crown.
For her efforts, Mason was named the female co-athlete of the year runner-up by the New Castle News sports staff. Mason shared the award with Mohawk’s Karly McCutcheon.
Mason crossed the line in 19:38 at the district championship meet. It nailed down her third trip to the state championship.
Mason captured a silver
medal with her second-place effort in the PIAA Class 1A Cross Country Championships.
She finished in a time of 19:37.
Mason was named to the Elite 8 cross country team, which is the top eight boys and girls cross country runners across Lawrence County. She was listed as the top girls runner.
KARLY McCUTCHEON,
Mohawk
Mohawk High’s girls basketball standout Karly McCutcheon missed nearly all of her junior campaign.
That didn’t stop her from stealing the show as a senior.
McCutcheon returned to the lineup after missing all but one game the previous year because of a posterior cruciate ligament tear sustained on the first play of the team’s first scrimmage.
She averaged 17.2 points, six rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest for the Lady Warriors.
For her efforts, McCutcheon was named the female co-athlete of the year runner-up by the New Castle News sports staff. She shared the award with Wilmington’s Grace Mason.
McCutcheon, a 5-9 guard, buried a school-record 91 3-pointers for the year.
She was 66 of 79 from the free-throw line as well.
Mohawk’s McCutcheon was named first-team all-WPIAL Section 1-3A as well as the section’s Player of the Year.
McCutcheon, who will continue her academic and basketball career at West Liberty, earned third-team all-state for Class 3A girls players as voted on by media throughout the state of Pennsylvania.
