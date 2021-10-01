Laurel High wrestler Abbie Miles has put in hard work during the offseason.
Her determination hasn’t gone unnoticed, either.
Miles, a junior, accepted an invitation to compete in the True Power wrestling event this weekend in Tyrone, Pa. It’s a prestigious event and only the best of the best are considered for the competition.
“Pa. Power puts together these matches,” Spartans wrestling coach Kevin Carmichael said. “They go after the best wrestlers in the state of Pennsylvania. It’s the best of the best in the boys and girls side.
“When you get a call and they offer you a chance to wrestle, if you’re not injured or in Maui, you go. It’s a great recruiting tool. It’s another notch on the résumé.”
Her résumé was enhanced over the summer as well. Miles competed in the USA Wrestling Cadet National Championships, which were held July 17 through July 23 in Fargo, North Dakota.
Miles took sixth place overall in the national competition. Laurel teammate Charles Krepp also competed in the event. He finished 2-2.
“Fargo in the wrestling world is that one tournament that you want to make,” Carmichael said. “Having two of our athletes compete there was a first for us.
“Abbie has represented the state very well. Going to nationals was a very good opportunity for her.”
A daughter of Ryan and Jennifer Miles, Abbie Miles has displayed that determination of taking her skillset to the next level. She also is a successful softball star for the Lady Spartans.
“We’ve put some time in in the (wrestling) room,” Carmichael said. “We’ve been meeting up at the wrestling room for about four weeks now. We’re working on some new things and we’re looking at some of the things she was doing.
“We have been changing some things up. She’s a great listener and a great athlete. Abbie is a great student of the sport. When your cocktail has great student, great athlete and great athlete, you will be successful. I anticipate she will be successful and I expect her to be successful this weekend. She’s starting to get noticed from colleges and rightfully so.”
Miles enters the True Power event ranked 16th in the National Girls High School Pound-for-Pound rankings in the 164-pound weight class. According to pa-wrestling.com, Miles owns a 7-0 overall record.
“Abbie is very strong,” Carmichael said. “She doesn’t have a motor that quits. She never gives up on a match.
“She’s high intensity, 100 percent out of the gate; she’s zero to 60 in three seconds. When she asked me to go down to coach her, I took that as a great opportunity to coach one of my athletes. I couldn’t have been prouder to coach Abbie. We have seen a willingness to want to learn and the ability to learn. She’s allowing it to soak in what we are saying.”
