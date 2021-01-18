Laurel High wrestler Mitch Miles hit a milestone Saturday.
Miles won his 100th match during the Mid-Winter Mayhem Wrestling Classic. The event was held at the Monroeville Convention Center.
Spartans coach Kevin Carmichael said Miles took second place in the 285-pound weight class.
“It was a reflection back for me,” Carmichael said of Miles winning his 100th match. “Sitting in his corner for 100 wins is a pretty cool accomplishment.
“Every wrestler wants to make the century club. To see him get there was a relief. Mitch won that match in overtime. You don’t want to work that hard to get that 100th win, but at the same time you earned it. That was really cool.”
Grant Mackay also took second in the 152-pound weight class for Laurel. Teammate Colin Bartley (113) finished fourth.
On the girls side, the Lady Spartans’ Abby Miles took first place in the 170-pound weight class at the tournament.
Laurel’s Natalie Alfera (113) Alexis Brua (106) and Paige Harding (120) all finished second in their respective weight classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.