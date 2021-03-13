Laurel's MacKay wins state wrestling title

HERSHEY — Laurel High wrestler Grant MacKay captured a state championship Friday night.
MacKay won all three of his matches to claim the state crown at 152 pounds at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships. The event was held at the GIANT Center.
“I think it was validation for him,” Spartans wrestling coach Kevin Carmichael said. “Grant has put a lot of time in to this sport. He’s been traveling all over the country.
“He put a lot of miles behind him to get to this point. The championship is absolutely deserving to do what he did. I truly couldn’t be happier for him. It’s fantastic. You can’t not be happy for the kid.”
MacKay, a sophomore, is the first Laurel wrestler to win a state championship.
“Being Laurel’s first state wrestling champion, one of the things Grant carried on his shoulders was it was validation,” Carmichael said. “This is what we wanted the program to be.
“Mitch Miles started the ball rolling. He has kind of handed it down to Grant. Grant will bring the rest of the program along. It was so cool to see Mitch hand off the torch this year.”
MacKay won his first match of the day on a major decision over Alan Alexander (Pope John Paul II), 9-0, in the quarterfinals. He knocked off Michael Duggan (Boiling Springs) by decision in the semifinals, 4-2.
“The first two matches we had the same game plan,” Carmichael said. “The first two matches were a little different. We knew neither kid would be able to accept how physical he would be. He controlled both matches.
“Grant followed the game plan to a T. He knew what was coming and it worked.”
MacKay scored a 1-0 decision over Dalton Gimbor (Hamburg) to capture the championship.
“When the kid took bottom in the third, which we knew he would do, Grant is relentless on top,” Carmichael said. “Grant just smothered him for an entire period. The kid had to do what he had to do.
“That was a position that we wanted Grant to be in, on top.”
Carmichael said endurance wasn’t an issue for MacKay.
“He was completely fine,” Carmichael said. “He was ready to go. He could have wrestled all three of those matches in an hour. There’s no question about his cardio.”
