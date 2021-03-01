Laurel's MacKay captures regional wrestling crown; Miles advances

Laurel High’s Grant MacKay won a regional wrestling championship Saturday.
Teammate Mitch Miles is moving on as well.
The tandem, along with the Spartans’ Colin Bartley, competed in the PIAA Southwest Regional wrestling tournament. The event was held at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
MacKay, a sophomore, won the 152-pound Southwest Regional title with a 3-0 record. Miles took third in the 285-pound class with a 3-1 mark. Bartley’s season came to an end, going 0-2 in the 113-pound weight class.
Laurel placed fifth overall as a team in the event.
“I’m very pleased with that, that was nice to see out of 47 teams that were represented,” Spartans coach Kevin Carmichael said.
MacKay and Miles advance and will compete to the PIAA Super Regional Tournament, which will be held Saturday at IUP. The top four places will advance in each weight class to the PIAA Championships.
The PIAA Championships are set for March 12 at Hershey’s GIANT Center.
MacKay followed up his WPIAL Class 2A championship by sweeping all three of his regional tournament matches. In the quarterfinals, MacKay pinned Gavin Stewart (Marion Center) in 3:19. MacKay then got a major decision over Connor Yoder (North Star) in the semifinals, 15-3.
MacKay won the championship over Luke Moore (Chestnut Ridge) by decision, 2-0.
“Grant performs pretty consistent every time he wrestles,” Carmichael said. “He doesn’t really fluctuate on his approach to the mat. He’s going to go in there, be physical and relentless. That’s how he attacks every match.
“Following a match, if you ask Grant what he thinks, he’ll tell you there are things he has to work on and he will go work on it. It’s entertaining to watch this kid wrestle. He’s a joy to coach, he really is. Grant’s maturity in this sport is just impressive, on and off the mat.”
MacKay is now 34-3 on the year and continues to be ranked No. 1 in the state in his weight class.
Miles won his first match, pinning Brock Smeal (Glendale) in 19 seconds. However, Miles was pinned by Marvin Beatty (Marion Center) in 5:07 in the semifinals.
In the consolation semifinals, Miles pinned Ben Sharer (Penns Valley) in 16 seconds. Miles then topped Matt Watkins (Tussey Mountain) in the third-place match via pinfall in 1:19 to advance.
Miles, a senior, improved to 31-6 on the season.
“(Saturday) night, we were looking at the podium, we’ve seen the same five faces every year on the podium,” Carmichael said. “It seems a couple move around on the podium; we’ve gotten to learn the faces pretty well.
“It’s a tough heavyweight setup; everyone is good. We knew the matches he would have a tougher time in and the matches he would control better. Beatty is a funky style wrestler. He doesn’t hit a lot of phenomenal moves. He scrambles really well. It was back and forth in the beginning. I simply think the kid got in position, worked his way through it and he caught Mitch. I knew Mitch wouldn’t dwell on it and he moved on. That’s what he did, he didn’t dwell on it.”
Bartley, a sophomore, finished his season at 22-10.
“Colin analyzes everything. He analyzes everything in a positive fashion,” Carmichael said. “Following his exit, I know Colin will look at how he can make himself better.
“With eight kids only making it to the state tournament, you’re fighting to make it to the state tournament. I don’t worry about Colin in the aspect of getting himself down. When he’s faced with adversity, he attacks it head on. He’ll look at what he can do to make himself better. Overall, Colin, in no way, shape or form, had a bad season. He’s a competitor and he had a great season. He will figure out what he has to do better.”
Carmichael has high hopes for MacKay and Miles.
“I anticipate both going on to the state tournament, I really do,” Carmichael said. “You have to train in a way that you have to ask yourself if anyone is working as hard as Grant and I don’t think anyone is working as hard as Grant. I do think he will do very well there and we go on to state and see where we land there.
“Mitch is the same way. Mitch is reaching the honeymoon time of his career and he’s fighting tooth and nail not to let it end. He’s not ready to be done.”
