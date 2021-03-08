By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Laurel High wrestling standout Grant MacKay will have a chance to win a state championship.
MacKay, a sophomore, won the 152-pound championship at the PIAA Super Regional Tournament, which was held at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on Saturday.
The top four places advanced in each weight class to the PIAA Championships, which are set for Friday at Hershey’s GIANT Center.
Spartans senior Mitch Miles also competed in the event. Miles, though, finished fifth.
Miles could get the call to compete if a wrestler in the top four spots is unable to participate because of COVID or any other circumstance. He would slide into that fourth spot being that he finished fifth.
Laurel finished sixth out of 67 teams competing in the event with 33 points.
“That’s because Grant and Mitch went out and did their job,” Spartans coach Kevin Carmichael said of the team results. “They won matches by pin. Those two have helped put Laurel on the map. That’s fun to finish that high.”
MacKay pinned Gavin Stewart (Marion Center) in the quarterfinals in the 152-pound weight class in :46 seconds. He advanced to the semifinal match by claiming a 5-0 decision over Hudson Holbay (Westmont Hilltop).
MacKay won the championship with a 17-6 major decision over Connor Yoder (North Star).
“I don’t know who is going to stop this kid, I really don’t,” Carmichael said. “His performance was incredible. To watch him go out there and dominate the action was incredible.
“He’s having fun out there. He was born to be a wrestler, there’s no doubt. He was born to succeed and born to be a success. He’s having fun doing it. He’ll have some challenges in Hershey. In his words, he has to win three more.”
Carmichael was confident in MacKay reaching the state championship meet.
“I didn’t doubt it one bit. Not one once of me doubted it,” Carmichael said. “None of us did.
“He puts in the work. When you get to this level, you look at the kids on the podium, this is what they were meant to do. These kids do this all year long. They club wrestle. This is life for them. It’s what is in their veins.”
MacKay defeated Yoder the previous week at the PIAA Southwest Regional wrestling tournament on a 15-3 major decision in the semifinals.
“Yoder is a tough kid,” Carmichael said. “I knew Grant was going to dominate that match. Grant has a unique ability to bring the match to him the first time he makes contact.
“He’s very physical. He almost demands that you wrestle his match. He’s not going to wrestle yours. I’ve never coached a kid like this before; it’s really fun.”
MacKay is 37-3 on the season.
Miles pinned Jordan Schell (Girard) in :22 seconds at 285 pounds. He was pinned, though, by Marvin Beatty (Marion Center) in the semifinals in 5:57.
Miles lost in the consolation semifinals to Jalen Stephens (Meyersdale) by decision, 5-2. He captured a pinfall victory over Guy Rocco John-Daniello (Reynolds) in :58 seconds in the fifth-place consolation match.
“Mitch was very determined to get out there with the understanding there was a state medal at stake,” Carmichael said. “Every Mitch Miles match is entertaining. You always wonder if you watched a boring Mitch Miles match and I don’t remember one. It’s kind of what he does.
“It’s difficult to come across a heavyweight that can put on a show like that. He’s one of the most athletic heavyweights I’ve seen in my life. He went into this weekend knowing that he wanted to win a medal.”
Miles is now 35-10 on the season and 126-29 for his career.
“Mitch has nothing to hang his head on,” Carmichael said. “He’s a two-year state qualifier. He broke several records in his career. He will go on and have a great college football career at Edinboro.
“I’m proud of Mitch. It’s hard not to be. He’s a guy that you always knew that would be there in the gym. He went out and made a name for himself throughout his career.”
Miles also is a two-time WPIAL champion.
