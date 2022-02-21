Two Lawrence County wrestling standouts were crowned a champion on Saturday.
Laurel High’s Colin Bartley and Grant MacKay captured a WPIAL Class 2A individual wrestling championship. Bartley took home the gold in the 113-pound weight class, while MacKay won the title at 160.
It’s the first WPIAL championship for Bartley and the second for MacKay. Both grapplers are in 11th grade.
The WPIAL individual wrestling championship event was held at Canon-McMillan High School.
Bartley won by technical fall over Matthew Frank (Knoch), 25-8, in the quarterfinals. He scored a decision over Derry’s Giovanni Beatrice in the semifinals, 5-2, to reach the championship round.
Bartley won the gold medal with a 5-2 decision over West Greene’s Seth Burns.
“Watching Colin win his first WPAL title, the emotions were big,” Spartans coach Kevin Carmichael said. “He worked hard and put a lot of time in. Getting to weight and going out there and doing what he does, dominating start to finish, is what he did. I couldn’t be happier for the kid. It’s something that makes you want to keep coaching.”
MacKay opened his quest for a championship with a 23-second pinfall victory over Damian Szuch (Keystone Oaks). He pinned Jessie Orbin (Chartiers-Houston) in 3:07 in the quarterfinals.
MacKay won by injury default in the semifinals over Braedon Welsh (Fort Cherry). MacKay won the title by pinning Beth-Center’s Trevor Pettit in 56 seconds.
“Grant did what Grant does. It’s like watching a cat with a mouse,” Carmichael said. “He dominates from the beginning to the end.
“He pinned every kid in the first period. It’s impressive to watch him wrestle. To think he’s only a junior; it’s hard to comprehend.”
The duo advances to the PIAA Southwestern Class 2A Regional, which will be held March 4 and March 5 at Peters Township High School.
Four other Laurel wrestlers will join Bartley and MacKay at the PIAA event. Charles Krepp (145, 7th place), Chase Tinstman (189, 7th place), Ryan DiMuccio (215, 6th place) and Coltin Hill (285, 3rd place) also will compete in the PIAA event.
The top eight finishers in each weight class qualified for the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional.
Laurel placed sixth overall in the Class 2A team standings. The top four teams in the team standings advance to the regional event.
“I thought the team did well,” Carmichael said. “Seeing kids push themselves to do better and they did is great. We had kids push themselves to reach the regional level and they did. To see the kids get to go out and achieve those goals is great stuff.
“The whole team, even those that didn’t move on, we went in there and gained a lot of respect as a program. It seems like we gain a little more respect every year. You have to prove yourself to other programs. We’re showing we can compete. Sixth place is a respectable place to be. We have a lot of youth coming up. They’re all coming back next year; that just makes us stronger next year.”
