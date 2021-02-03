Laurel captured a 55-18 Section 2-2A road win over Central Valley.
The Spartans finished section play 5-0 and they are 13-3 overall.
“I’m proud of the team,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “I think the season overall has been stressful for the wrestlers. We’ve had to pack a lot of wrestling in in the course of four weeks.”
Following are the results:
Laurel 55, Central Valley 18
106 — Natalie Alfera (L) won by forfeit.
113 — Colin Bartley (L) won my major decision over Dom Bruno 14-3.
120 — Maddie Harding (L) won by forfeit.
126 — Paige Harding (L) won by forfeit.
132 — Ambrose Boni (CV) pinned Tommy Hetzer in 4:16.
138 — Willie Moore (L) won by forfeit.
145 — Charles Krepp (L) won by forfeit.
152 — Grant Mackay (L) won by forfeit.
160 — Zack Bundy (CV) pinned Brady Cooper in 1:55.
172 — Abbie Miles (L) won by forfeit.
189 — Chase Tinstman (L) won by decision over Tyler Frank 5-4.
215 — Ryan DiMuccio (L) pinned Skylar Bundy in 1:12.
285 — Alex Kuzma (CV) pinned Colton Hill in 3:32.
