The Laurel High wrestling team improved to 2-0 with a 48-27 Section 2-2A win over Freedom on Friday night.
Results are as follows:
106 — Madison Michaels (L) won by forfeit.
113 — Maddy Harding (L) won by forfeit.
120 — Colin Bartley (L) won by decision over Tanner Millward 5-3.
126 — Aiden Pearce (L) lost by pin to Tony Schultheis at 49 seconds.
132 — Nick Moore (L) won by decision to Trent McCray 7-1.
138 — Charles Crepp (L) won by pin over David Campbell at 51 seconds.
145 — Chase Tinstman (L) lost by pin to Kenny Duschek at 1:34.
152 — Jacob Moore (L) won by pin over Jayden Leichliter at 13 seconds.
160 — Isaac Duffy (L) won by pin over Kendal Komora at 1:22.
170 — Ryan DiMuccio (L) lost by decision to James Happ 5-2.
182 — Sam Moore (L) lost by pin to Trent Schultheis at 43 seconds.
195 — Braden Strohecker (L) won by pin over Ethan Wolfe at 1:28.
220 — Skyler Scholler (L) lost by decision to Jalen Foster 14-9.
285 — Mitch Miles (L) won by forfeit.
