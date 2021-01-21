The host Spartans captured a 78-0 win over Ambridge and a 72-6 decision over Ellwood City in Section 2-2A action.
Laurel (2-0, 6-3) won all but one of the matches against the Bridgers via forfeit. Aiden Pearce (132) captured a pinfall win in 3:50 against Ambridge.
Tommy Hetzer (126), Pearce (132), Willie Moore (138), Charles Krepp (145) and Brady Cooper (152) claimed pinfall decisions or the Spartans.
Ben Gallenz (106) pinned Laurel’s Natalie Afera in 3:20 to account for Ellwood City’s lone win.
Following are the results:
Laurel 72, Ellwood City 6
106 — Ben Gallenz (EC) pinned Natalie Alfera in 3:20.
113 — Colin Bartley (L) won by forfeit.
120 — Matty Harding (L) won by forfeit.
126 — Tommy Hetzer (L) pinned Dom Dausman pinned in 1:19.
132 — Aiden Pearce (L) pinned Elijah Shelby in 2:34.
138 — Willie Moore (L) pinned Damon Bumgardner in 1:00.
145 — Charles Krepp (L) pinned Ryan Nazari in 2:58.
152 — Brady Cooper (L) pinned Chris Quintanella in :39.
160 — Grant Mackay (L) won by forfeit.
172 — Abby Miles (L) won by forfeit.
189 — Chase Tinstman (L) won by forfeit.
215 — Reed McKissick (L) won by forfeit.
285 — Mitch Miles (L) won by forfeit.
