The Spartans picked up 10 victories en route to a Section 2-2A home win over Freedom.
Colin Bartley (120), Grant Mackay (152) and Chase Tinstman (172) earned pinfall victories for Laurel (4-0, 12-3).
Following are the results:
Laurel 54, Freedom 17
106 — Natalie Alfera (L) won by forfeit.
113 — Alexis Brua (L) won by forfeit.
120 — Colin Bartley (L) pinned Cody Patterson in 2:26.
126 — Matt Schultheis (F) won by technical fall over Tommy Hetzer 17-1.
132 — Aiden Pearce (L) won by overtime decision over Tanner Millward 8-6.
138 — Ryan Kreder (F) pinned Willie Moore in 2:54.
145 — Charles Krepp (L) won by decision over Trent McRay 5-3.
152 — Grant Mackay (L) pinned David Campbell in 1:17.
160 — Brady Cooper (L) won by forfeit.
172 — Chase Tinstman (L) pinned James Happ in :51.
189 — Trent Schultheis (F) pinned Karsten Campbell in :41.
215 — Reed Kissick (L) won by forfeit.
285 — Mitch Miles (L) won by forfeit.
