The Spartans won 11 of 12 matches in posting a 66-6 nonsection road win over Blackhawk.
Tommy Hetzer (126), Brady Cooper (152), Abby Miles (172), Chase Tinstman (189) and Reed Kissick (215) earned pinfall victories for Laurel (4-3).
Following are the results:
Laurel 66, Blackhawk 6
106 — Natalie Alfera (L) won by forfeit.
113 — Alexis Brua (L) won by forfeit.
120 — Colin Bartley (L) won by forfeit.
126 — Tommy Hetzer (L) pinned Olivia Moore in 1:45.
132 — Aiden Pearce (L) won by forfeit.
138 — No match.
145 — Kenny Duschek (B) pinned Charles Krepp in 2:56.
152 — Brady Cooper (L) pinned Ben Logan in 4:58.
160 — Grant Mackay (L) won by forfeit.
172 — Abby Miles (L) pinned Zane Priestas-Kish in 5:12.
189 — Chase Tinstman (L) pinned Colin Keller in :50.
215 — Reed Kissick (L) pinned Corbett Kienta in :58.
285 — Mitch Miles (L) won by forfeit.
