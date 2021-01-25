The Spartans defeated all five of their opponents in the Laurel Duals Tournament.
Laurel captured verdicts over Mercer (42-24), New Castle (63-12), West Mifflin (40-27), Lakeview (54-12) and Ellwood City Lincoln (66-9).
Ellwood City went 1-3 at the Laurel Duals. The Wolverines defeated New Castle (39-24), but lost to Laurel, West Mifflin (52-12) and Mercer (42-24).
Mitch Miles (285), Grant Mackay (152 and 160), Chase Tinstman (172 and 189) and Colin Bartley (113) all fashioned 5-0 individual marks for the Spartans in the event. Aiden Pearce (132), Charles Krepp (145) and Brady Cooper (160) all were 4-1 for Laurel.
Abbie Miles (172) was 3-0 for Laurel, Alexis Brua (106 and 113) notched a 2-0 mark and Natalie Alfera (113 and 120) was 3-1.
“I thought we wrestled well,” Spartans coach Kevin Carmichael said. “Some of the teams gave up a lot of forfeits.
“I wanted to win the matches that we had to wrestle. I thought we competed well. The wrestlers are very physical and very focused on the job at hand.”
