The Laurel High wrestling team improved to 3-0 in WPIAL Section 2-2A with a 69-8 rout of visiting Blackhawk on Wednesday.
On the mat, Laurel’s Madilyn Harding pinned Brianna Sanders in 4:56 in the 120-pound match.
Following are the results:
Laurel 69, Blackhawk 8
106 — Madison Michaels (L) won by forfeit.
113 — Colin Bartley (L) won by forfeit.
120 — Madilyn Harding (L) won by pin over Brianna Sanders at 4:56.
126 — Aiden Pearce (L) won by forfeit.
132 — Nick Moore (L) won by forfeit.
138 — Charles Krepp (L) win by forfeit.
145 — Chase Tinstman (L) won by forfeit.
152 — Jake Moore (L) won by forfeit.
160 — Ryan DiMuccio (L) won by forfeit.
170 — Karsten Campbell (L) lost by decision to Josh Butcher 10-4.
182 — Sam Moore (L) won by decision over Elijah Hicks 9-4.
195 — Braden Strohecker (L) won by pin over Corhett Kichta in 1:42.
220 — Skyler Sholler (L) lost by pin to Andrew Culley in 1:49.
285 — Mitch Miles (L) pinned Ali Alhabib at 1:08.
BowlingNew Castle boys prevail
The New Castle High boys bowling team won its first match of the year, 7-0 over Rochester at Sheffield Lanes in Aliquippa. The Canes were led by Aiden Klik with a 526 series and Rocco Bernadina with his first career 200 game and a 526 series. The Red Hurricane is now 1-3.
New Castle’s girls bowling team improved to 3-1 with a 7-0 victory over Rochester. The Lady ‘Canes were led by Jayliana Foster with a 540 series and Dianna Troutman with a 216 game.
