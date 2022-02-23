Two wrestlers from Laurel High managed to walk away with WPIAL Class 2A gold in their respective weight divisions on Saturday.
Colin Bartley and Grant MacKay, both juniors, captured gold at the WPIAL individual wrestling championship that was held at Canon-McMillan High School.
It is the first WPIAL championship for Bartley and the second for MacKay.
“I would say that both are similar in mindset. If something is between them and success, they move it,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “They both put the work in and have the heart and hunger to achieve their goals. If something stands between them and that goal they have the ability to change and adapt to get the end result that they want. To sit back and watch that, it motivates you to be better for them.”
For their efforts, Bartley and MacKay were named co-athletes of the week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“It was pretty awesome,” MacKay said of winning the WPIAL gold. “I was pretty happy and I felt I wrestled pretty well but I just want to take that and keep moving forward into regionals. Hopefully dominate regionals and the state tournament. I was excited but it’s just another stepping stone in the process.”
MacKay won his gold in the 160-pound weight class; his overall season record is 33-1. He is preparing to possibly jump up to another weight class for next season.
“Right now, probably, the plan is to wrestle 172 next year,” MacKay said. “I still have quite a bit of growing left in me and this summer I’m going to lift and train a lot. The plan is to go 172 but we’ll cross that bridge when the time comes.”
MacKay originally wrestled for North Allegheny his freshman year before his family moved to Lawrence County to take care of property owned by his grandparents.
“Moving to Lawrence County was definitely a big change, but I met some of my best friends like Colin and Johnny Andrea and some teammates in them as well,” MacKay said. “They helped me a lot in getting me to the next level. All of this, it’s just really helped me complete my game and make some jumps and jump some levels to get that state title and win that second WPIAL title.”
After moving to Lawrence County, MacKay’s relationship with wrestling was dwindling. Coach Carmichael helped MacKay rekindle his passion for the sport.
“When I moved here Coach Carmichael helped me fall back in love with wrestling. I was at a point where I really didn’t love wrestling that much,” MacKay said. “I used to dread practice and things like that and once I moved here coach completely helped me fall back with wrestling.
“Coach Carmichael, he’s not just a good coach, he’s an amazing person and I really feel like he helped shape me into the man I am and the man I’m becoming. Outside of wrestling he helps me a lot.”
MacKay verbally committed to Pitt and is no stranger to gold. He won his first PIAA Class 2A championship at the 152-weight class during his sophomore year.
A son of Derek and Tracy MacKay, the two-time WPIAL champion says his strength on the mat is his mentality and he thrives in the one-on-one aspect of wrestling.
“I just go into every match with a really clear mindset with the task at hand, try to score as many points and have fun while I’m out there,” MacKay said. “Obviously, there is the team aspect and I feel like we’re all very close. When you’re out there on the mat, you’re by yourself out there and in the sport of wrestling you earn everything by yourself. It’s a pretty cool aspect to just depend on yourself.
“Typically, before I go out on the mat, I always tell myself that I’m protecting nothing, I just need to go out there and wrestle every match the same. I have to have my offense on all cylinders and my best offense is a good defense.”
MacKay commented on how the training methods change when individual championships come around.
“Definitely the training methods switches up a bit. We try to get in the room with other practice partners and other stuff,” MacKay said. “It’s a little more based on how our bodies are feeling. We need to peak and have our bodies and minds feeling right before the competition. We go down to a club called Quest, we train down there a lot it’s definitely improved me a lot.”
“Our practices are really similar and me and Grant head down to a club in Washington County called Quest,” Bartley said. “Those are pretty intense, and you get to work out with some new guys. Lot of top-caliber guys are there so you really get a good practice.”
A son of Matt and Ericka Bartley, the junior claimed his first WPIAL gold in the 113-weight class alongside MacKay. Bartley’s overall season record stands at 24-7.
“Definitely overwhelmed, it was a pretty surreal feeling in the moment,” Bartley said on winning gold. “It definitely felt incredible.”
Bartley plays football for Laurel in the corner position. Bartley at this time hasn’t decided but is leaning toward wrestling at the collegiate level.
“I haven’t made any commitments yet,” Bartley said. “I’m leaning towards the military academies. I just haven’t made my decision yet.”
Bartley also praised Coach Carmichael.
“When I came into the room my freshman year I was definitely intimidated,” Bartley said. “I’m growing up with him now and he’s a tremendous guy and a tremendous coach. I couldn’t be more thankful for him. He pushes me in ways I couldn’t explain. He’s there in my accomplishments and my sacrifices, like I said, I couldn’t be more thankful for him.”
With a standout season and a taste of WPIAL gold, Bartley commented about his strengths and weaknesses on the wrestling mat.
“I definitely think I excel on my feet. My style is one hundred percent go, go, go, the whole time,” Bartley said. “I don’t want anything to stop me and just keep moving. Once I see that break it’s blood in the water…I’m ready to go. That mentality is what I want to get out. Every area of wrestling is where I can improve, and I’m never satisfied.”
Bartley noted how he got attached to the sport of wrestling.
“One of my dad’s friends, Ike Miles, is good friends with my dad and recommended the sport, (dad) liked the sport and thought it would teach me some life lessons,” Bartley said on joining wrestling. “I stuck with it and really loved it. Wrestling is definitely a grueling season but as you get closer to the end you want to push yourself forward. It’s been a successful year and topping that off with the WPIAL championship was great. Never giving up and overcoming adversity really.”
