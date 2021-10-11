Laurel High School was honored Friday as a recipient of the WPIAL’s annual Sportsmanship Award.
Laurel was one of five schools collecting the honors, now in its 24th year. Derry, Hampton, Moon and Upper St. Clair also won for the 2020-21 academic year.
In 1997, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and WPIAL launched the “SPORTSMANSHIP: The Only Piece Missing is You” program with a purpose to promote sportsmanship in the schools and to reward those that best demonstrate the elements of good sportsmanship.
The selection process was based on the fall, winter and spring seasons of the 2020-21 school year. Schools were eligible to be nominated through either a self-assessment, by another school or by an officials’ chapter. The WPIAL Sportsmanship Award Committee then met to discuss the nominees, with a maximum of five schools eligible to be honored for their good sportsmanship.
Winning schools are bestowed with a “SPORTSMANSHIP: The Only Missing Piece is You” four-by-six foot banner, a PIAA Board of Directors resolution acknowledging their selection and a distinctive paperweight with the miniature banner embedded inside. The quintet will be recognized during the WPIAL Sportsmanship Summit, which will be held at the Heinz History Center and Sports Museum on Nov. 17.
Laurel was also one of the 2000-01 recipients of the award.
