PITTSBURGH — The Laurel High volleyball team survived a scare Wednesday night.
The third-seeded Lady Spartans needed five games to advance in knocking off No. 14 Carmichaels 20-25, 25-18, 25-17, 20-25, 15-11.
“I was happy to get the win,” Laurel coach Jim Aggas said. “I didn’t think we played well tonight. We can certainly play a lot better.
“I expect to play a lot better Saturday. I think they were a little nervous. Carmichaels did a nice job of controlling the tempo. We had to fight for every single point. I give Carmichaels a lot of credit.”
Laurel (15-2) will take on sixth-seeded Serra Catholic in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Saturday at a site to be determined.
The Lady Mikes are eliminated at 10-6.
Josey Fortuna led the Lady Spartans with 45 assists and Johnna Hill added 40 passes to target and 11 kills.
“Johnna really stepped for us, especially that last game,” Aggas said. “She’s been solid all year. The way she was able to step up in game five was the difference.”
Reese Bintrim slammed 15 kills for Laurel and Regan Atkins added 13. Mackenzie Miles notched 39 passes to target and eight digs.
