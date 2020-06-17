By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Plans for athletics and extracurricular activities are in place at Laurel and Wilmington high schools.
Kevin Mahoney is in charge of the district’s grades 7 through 12 activities and the designee to approve safety plans for individual sports as discussed at a school board meeting Monday.
Mahoney deferred questions to Laurel School District Superintendent Len Rich.
“Kevin did a ton of work on the sports return to play plan and he deserves a lot of credit,” Rich said. “In addition to the return to play, all participants on Laurel grounds, the student and parents, will have to sign a hold harmless agreement. It’s not a PIAA requirement. But it’s something our board wanted to have in place.
“The hold harmless agreement acknowledges that even though we’re following PIAA guidelines and the four phases, the participant will hold the district harmless of COVID-related or any other detrimental event.”
The Wilmington Area School Board met on Tuesday night and also moved forward with plans for safety.
“We did get our health and safety plans approved,” Wilmington athletic director Brandy Sanford said. “We’re taking things slow. We have a very specific plan for the coaches.
“From the moment the athletes arrive on campus until the time they leave, it’s all detailed for them. We feel that we’re as best prepared as we can be. We’ll monitor things daily to make sure athletes and staff stay healthy.
“If there’s any increase in symptoms or anything like that, we step back from that group. We have to follow the guidelines of the more severe county. Mercer County didn’t go green until after Lawrence County did. Whatever the more significant restrictions there are at that time, we have to follow those restrictions for that county.”
Rich said the hold harmless agreement is for sports and extracurricular activities like the band.
“The hold harmless agreement was supported by the vast majority of the board,” Rich said.
Rich noted that Mahoney will have a coaches meeting Wednesday afternoon. He will be able to review, reject or append plans with the district’s coaches.
Last week, the Wolf Administration issued preliminary guidance for high school and recreational sports teams to resume voluntary workouts and other in-person activities in the state’s yellow and green phases.
The guidance includes college and professional sports.
Public and private schools in kindergarten through 12 that fall under the PIAA that are in the yellow and green phase are permitted to resume voluntary sports-related workouts.
Gatherings of all participants, including players, athletic staff, officials and spectators are limited to 25 in the yellow phase and 250, or 50 percent capacity, in the green phase, which was detailed in the Process to Reopen Pennsylvania.
“Our district developed a template for our coaches to follow,” Rich said. “If the state changes its mind on things, we’ll have to respond. We appreciate the state and PIAA giving us the chance to start our conditioning.”
The four phases as detailed by the PIAA guidelines also were discussed Monday.
“Our plans will be in accordance of the four phases,” Rich said. “We want to be completed with the four phases by the first day of practices, which is Aug. 10.
“We look to be well into the fourth phase before the fall practices. The whole plan on return to play is a safety plan. Each sport is going to have to have demonstrating safety in the four phases.”
Wilmington’s plan resembles other school’s safety plan.
“We have a plan that’s similar in place to other schools,” Sanford said. “We adopted a similar document and took it a step further. There are levels that go along with red, yellow and green.
“We’ve got to take it slow,” she said. “We’re taking it very seriously. We are going to still abide by all of the guidelines of the state, with masks, sanitizing. It’s pretty detailed.”
