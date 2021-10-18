The Laurel High volleyball team made it official Tuesday night.
Johnna Hill served 25 straight points in the third game in pacing the Lady Spartans to a 25-8, 25-11, 25-0 WPIAL Section 1-2A home victory over Beaver Falls. The win locked up the outright section championship for Laurel.
Josey Fortuna chipped in with 20 assists for the Lady Spartans (13-0 section, 14-2 overall) and Johnna Hill followed with 13 passes to target and 19 aces. Jaeleigh Henderson slammed six kills for the victors.
Lady Lancers roll
Neshannock cruised to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-15 Section 1-2A road win over Freedom.
Addi Watts delivered 10 kills and Maya Mrozek contributed five kills and seven aces for the Lady Lancers (11-2, 12-2). Jenna Glies recorded six digs.
Neshannock won the JV match 25-12, 25-20.
Shenango sweeps
The Lady Wildcats claimed a 25-12, 25-11, 25-10 home decision over New Brighton.
Emilee Fedrizzi paced Shenango with 16 points and seven kills, while Elyse Lenhart served 11 points. Kassidy Peters provided seven points and 24 assists for the winners and Kylee Rubin five markers and 16 kills.
The Lady Wildcats captured the JV contest 25-6, 25-10.
Addy Kays, Elyse Lenhart and Summer Daugherty served six points each for Shenango. Kays contributed four aces and Daugherty delivered six assists.
Wilmington falls
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 25-12 25-9 25-12 District 10, Region 3-2A home verdict to Maplewood.
Kaila Lahr scooped up eight digs for Wilmington, Myah Chimiak chipped in seven and Rachel Lego followed with six digs and four blocks.
Lady Warriors win in four
Mohawk picked up a 20-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-22 Section 1-2A home win over New Brighton.
Audrey Magno recorded five digs and 11 kills for the Lady Warriors, while Deyani Revis added nine kills and four blocks.
Cassidy Lehman scooped up four digs for the winners and Ari Smiley supplied four digs and three aces. Chloe Fadden followed with four kills and four aces.
New Brighton won the JV match 25-27, 25-20, 15-11.
Lindsay Gebhardt slammed five kills with five aces for Mohawk, while Aaliyah Sizer-Anderson added five digs. Malayna McBride blocked three shots.
Union blanks foe
Elise Booker posted 14 digs and 10 kills to lift the Lady Scots to a 25-23, 25-15, 25-11 WPIAL nonsection road win over Freedom.
Sydney Wrona scooped up 15 digs for Union (14-1) and Nina DiNardo added eight assists.
Freedom won the JV match 25-23, 25-13.
Boys soccer
Sheffler scores five goals
Willum Sheffler netted five goals with one assist to lead Wilmington to a 9-2 District 10, nonregion home win over Sharon.
Hockey
Neshannock falls
The Lancers lost a defensive battle to first-place Bishop Canevin, 3-1.
Micah DeJulia (Hickory) put the Lancers up 1-0, knocking home an Emilio Valentine (Neshannock) shot. The game remained 1-0 into the third period.
The Crusaders tied the game at the six-minute mark, and with three minutes left in regulation a deflected shot in front gave them a 2-1 advantage. Bishop Canevin added an empty-net goal to close out the scoring.
Neshannock goaltender Gavin Renick (Grove City) made 21 saves.
