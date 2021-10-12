The Laurel High volleyball team continues to roll.
Mackenzie Miles recorded 33 passes to target and 17 digs to pace the Lady Spartans to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-18 WPIAL Section 1-2A road victory over Shenango.
Josey Fortuna followed with 25 assists for Laurel (11-0 section, 12-2 overall) and Regan Atkins slammed 16 kills.
Reese Bintrim contributed 10 kills and seven blocks for the Lady Spartans and Jaeleigh Henderson served five aces.
Lady Lancers roll
Neshannock knocked off visiting Beaver Falls 25-8, 25-5, 25-12 in a Section 1-2A matchup.
Addi Watts recorded 11 aces for the Lady Lancers (9-2, 10-2) and Kaitlyn Fries added 10. Mairan Haggerty tallied 10 kills.
Neshannock won the JV match 25-12, 25-8.
Union sweeps foe
The Lady Scots rolled to a 25-11, 25-21, 25-15 Section 1-1A home victory over Western Beaver.
Elise Booker tallied 12 kills and eight digs for Union (8-0, 12-1) and Sydney Wrona scooped up 11 digs. Ella Casalandra collected eight assists for the Lady Scots and Maddie Mangelli delivered six digs and five aces.
Kelly Cleaver chipped in three blocks and seven kills for Union and Kendall Preuhs was next with four aces.
Western Beaver won the JV match 25-23, 22-25, 15-13.
Kayla Fruehstorfer slammed three kills with 18 digs for Union, while Allie Ross delivered three kills, 15 digs and three aces.
Hayden Strickler notched three kills, seven digs and three aces for the Lady Scots and Mallory Gorgacz added 11 assists.
Girls soccer
Mohawk falls
Abi Boehning made 22 saves in goal for the Lady Warriors in a 7-0 Section 3-1A road loss to Freedom.
Mohawk is now 1-7-1, 3-7-1. The Lady Bulldogs (9-0, 10-2) led 4-0 at the half.
Lady Greyhounds lose
Wilmington came up short in dropping a District 10, nonregion matchup, 3-0, to visiting Karns City.
Boys cross country
Wilmington wins
The Greyhounds’ Beau Reed won the race in a home meet against Greenville, leading his team to a 15-50 win.
Reed finished in a time of 15:01, while teammate Tagg Walker placed second in 15:02. Pierce Nagel claimed third in 15:24, Nat Bersett was fourth in 15:29 and Collin Buckwalter was fifth in 16:02.
Girls cross country
Mason places first
Wilmington’s Emma Mason finished first in a home meet against Greenville. Neither school had a complete team.
Mason crossed the line in 15:25 and teammate Lia Vastano was third for the Lady Greyhounds in 17:43. Samantha Gioan was fourth for Wilmington in 19:49 and Linnea Funari came in fifth in 20:17.
Boys golf
Neshannock falls short
The Lancers took fourth in the nine-team WPIAL Class 2A team semifinals at Indian Run Golf Course in Avella.
The top three schools advance to the WPIAL Team Championship, which will be held Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon.
Neshannock shot a 433. Quaker Valley finished first with a 385, followed by Carmichaels (402) and Waynesburg Central (417).
Girls tennis
Neshannock eliminated
The Lady Lancers dropped a 5-0 match in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs to South Park.
Neshannock finished the year at 5-3 overall.
Boys soccer
Wilmington wins
Joe Saterlee scored three goals to lift the Greyhounds to a 3-0 District 10, Region 1-1A road win over Kennedy Catholic.
Willum Sheffler, Jake Wilson and Chance Miller added one goal each for the winners. Wilson and Colin Hill contributed one assist each.
