SARVER — It’s on to the Final Four for the Laurel High volleyball team.
Josey Fortuna recorded 32 assists to lead the third-seeded Lady Spartans to a 25-12, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19 WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal-round win over sixth-seeded Serra Catholic at Freeport High School.
“We played a really good match,” Laurel coach Jim Aggas said. “We struggled the last couple of matches that we had and we knew we could play better.
“We had a couple of good practices before the Serra Catholic match. We put it all together and came out on top. I think the girls are really focused.”
The semifinal berth marks the first trip to the Final Four for the Lady Spartans since 2000, when they won the WPIAL championship.
Laurel (16-3) advances to meet second-seeded Avonworth at 6 p.m. Tuesday at North Allegheny High School. The winner reaches Saturday’s WPIAL championship match and an automatic spot in the PIAA playoffs. The loser will compete in the preliminary match at 8 p.m. Thursday at Fox Chapel for the third and final PIAA playoff berth out of Class 2A.
“The girls are very excited for the semifinals,” Aggas said. “We talked about it. They know they have to get ready to get back to work on Monday.
“They know what is at stake and I think they are ready for it. I think our best volleyball is yet to come.”
Regan Atkins slammed 23 kills for the Lady Spartans and Reese Bintrim added 12.
Mackenzie Miles tallied 30 passes to target for Laurel, Johnna Hill was next with with 25 and Aaliyah Lock added 14.
“This match was a total team effort,” Aggas said. “There was not one single person that stood out. Everyone did their part and we were successful as team.”
