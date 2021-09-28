The Laurel High volleyball team continues to roll.
Reese Bintrim posted 19 kills and six blocks to lift the Lady Spartans to a 25-15, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23 WPIAL Section 1-2A home decision over Neshannock on Tuesday night.
Josey Fortuna followed with 46 assists for Laurel (7-0 section, 8-2 overall), and Regan Atkins added 16 kills and five aces.
Mackenzie Miles and Johnna Hill each had 30 passes to target.
Shenango sweeps foe
The Lady Wildcats rolled to a 25-8, 25-11, 25-11 Section 1-2A home victory over Mohawk.
Emilee Fedrizzi recorded 10 points, six aces and five kills for Shenango, while Kassidy Peters posted 10 points and 15 assists. Maria Bryant scored 11 points for the Lady Wildcats and Kylee Rubin slammed eight kills.
The Lady Wildcats won the JV match 25-12, 25-5.
Summer Daugherty handed out seven assists for Shenango and Addy Kays slammed six kills. Elyse Lenhart served 17 aces for the winners and Maddy Long was next with five.
New Castle falls in three
The Lady ‘Canes dropped a 25-17, 25-23, 25-18 road decision to Sharon in nonsection action.
India Bailey led New Castle with 16 kills, three aces and seven saves. Logan Holmes was next with three kills and three aces for the Lady ‘Canes, while Juliana Evans slammed five kills. Jori Malone contributed four kills.
There was no JV match.
Lady Wildcats sweep
Shenango cruised to a 25-11, 25-6, 25-7 Section 1-2A home win over Beaver Falls.
Kylee Rubin recorded 15 points, eight kills and 10 aces for Shenango.
Shenango won the JV match as well over the Lady Tigers 25-12, 25-5.
Summer Daugherty posted five points and seven assists for the Lady Wildcats.
