WEXFORD — Laurel High’s volleyball team started off strong in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals, but couldn’t capitalize Tuesday night.
The third-seeded Lady Spartans gained the advantage winning the first set against second-seeded Avonworth, but ended up being swept in the next three games 18-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-12.
“Basically, we couldn’t attack and they controlled the tempo roughly halfway through the second game and they were able to keep us off balance,” Lady Spartans coach Jim Aggas said. “In this game, especially at this level, and this deep into the playoffs you’ve got to hit the ball and that’s the one thing we didn’t do consistently in the last three games.”
Laurel (16-3) will compete against fifth-seeded Seton-LaSalle in the consolation final at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Fox Chapel High School.
“The winner goes to states and that’s what I was telling the girls, not over, not over and we have a chance into the states.” Aggas said.
Josey Fortuna led in assists for the Lady Spartans with 25, while Johnna Hill had 40 passes to target.
The Lady Spartans hammered 12 kills from Reese Bintrim alongside Regan Atkins who had 12 kills of her own.
“It’s not a matter of wanting to attack,” Aggas said. “You always want to attack, but if a team is able to take you out of it, and that’s what they were able to do tonight.”
Avonworth and North Catholic will compete in the Class 2A championship and already have locked up spots for the PIAA playoffs. The consolation final will be Laurel’s last chance to claim a spot in the state playoffs.
“It’s such a high and low of emotions,” Aggas said. “It’s a rollercoaster ride and you’re going to ride the lows and get back up.”
