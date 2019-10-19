The Laurel High football team posted one of the upsets of the season in the WPIAL Class 1A ranks Friday night.
But it’s doubtful that it will be enough for the Spartans to get into the postseason.
Laurel came from behind to upset previously unbeaten Sto-Rox 23-15 in Big Seven Conference action at the Spartans’ field.
“It was a great effort,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “The kids played hard and made a nice comeback. Now we wait to see if there’s any chance we can still get in. We don’t think the chances are good, but we’ll wait it out.”
Laurel, which started out 4-0 but went on to lose three of the next four, put itself behind the proverbial eight-ball when it lost to both Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Cornell after suffering a bevy of injuries to starters.
Sto-Rox leads the conference standings at 6-1 (8-1 overall), with Cornell and OLSH both at 5-1. Laurel is next at 4-2 (6-3 overall). The Spartans host Northgate (0-5, 0-7) on Friday night. Sto-Rox has completed its conference schedule and Cornell and OLSH clash at Moon.
Laurel’s lone hope for a Class 1A playoff berth is to beat Northgate and hope to gain one of the two wild-card berths available in the three Class 1A conference. That, however, is doubtful.
“Nobody seems to know that answer for sure,” Cooper said. “But I’ll wait to hear from the WPIAL before I close that door. We didn’t want to be in this position, but we are, so it is what it is.”
The Spartans jumped out on top 3-0 with 5:12 left in the first quarter on a 28-yard field goal attempt by Zachary Maine.
Sto-Rox took an 8-3 advantage near the end of the period and then went up 15-3 when Amahd Pack returned a Will Shaffer punt 90 yards to the score.
Laurel pulled to within 15-10 on a 2-yard run by Dom Wade with 1:20 remaining before intermission.
Wade struck again with a 1-yard run with 2:58 left in the third period. That score put the Spartans up 16-15.
Cameron Smith gave Laurel some breathing room with a 7-yard run with 4:11 left in the game.
Wade rushed for 89 yards for Laurel on 27 attempts. Daniel Blank added 66 yards on 11 tries and Smith 49 yards on 10 carries.
Shaffer was 4 of 6 through the air for 55 yards. Dylan Aquaro caught two passes for 49 yards.
