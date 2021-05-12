By Kayleen Cubbal
and Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Two Lawrence County softball teams clinched section championships on Tuesday.
Laurel nailed down the WPIAL Section 4-2A title with a 17-5 five-inning rout at Riverside, while Union clinched at least a share of the Section 1-1A crown with a 10-4 decision over Bishop Canevin.
The Lady Spartans are now 11-1 in the section, 13-1 overall. The Lady Panthers slipped to 6-5, 7-5.
Starting pitcher Grace Kissick picked up the win for Laurel. She went three innings, giving up five earned runs, five hits and five walks while striking out five.
Autumn Boyd came on for the last two innings. She surrendered no runs, one hit, and no walks while fanning five.
Boyd was 4 for 5 at the plate with three RBIs to lead the winners’ 14-hit attack. Frankie Duddy was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Georgia Jellyman 3 for 3 with five RBIs, Addie Deal 2 for 4 with one RBI. Kissick had four RBIs.
The Lady Spartans scored three in the first, three in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and six in the fifth.
Riverside scored four in the first and one in the second.
This is Laurel’s second section title in three years under coach Frank Duddy. In 2019, the Lady Spartans shared the crown with Neshannock.
“It’s absolutely gratifying to be able to call ourselves section champions,” Duddy said. “We’re playing pretty well this year and excited for the playoffs.
“We don’t care who we play, whoever they give us is good with us.”
Union 10,
Bishop Canevin 4
The Lady Scots secured at least a share of the Section 1-1A championship with a league road victory over Bishop Canevin.
Union (9-1, 10-6) shares first place with South Side Beaver (5-1, 7-3). The Lady Rams have four games left to play in section action. If South Side Beaver is able to play those games and loses at least one, the Lady Scots will win the championship outright.
Halaena Blakley went the distance to secure the win. Blakley gave up seven hits and four runs with three walks and four strikeouts.
Skylar Fisher paced Union with three hits, including a triple. Emily Siddall added two hits for the victors and Allison Ross recorded an inside-the-park home run.
Union scored five runs in the second, one in the third, one in the fifth, one in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Bishop Canevin collected a run in the first, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Blackhawk 9,
New Castle 8
The Lady ‘Canes’ comeback fell short in the top of the seventh in dropping a Section 3-4A road matchup to the Lady Cougars.
New Castle (2-8, 3-10) scored three runs in the seventh inning and had runners at first and second with two outs. Jonalyn Wharry grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the game.
“We never stopped fighting back,” Lady ‘Canes coach Laurie Lidak said. “We scratched for every hit and we went down fighting.”
New Castle collected 16 total hits.
Juliana Evans had two hits, including a solo homer in the first inning. She finished with three RBIs.
Wharry and Rachel Zona had three hits each for the Lady ‘Canes. Raequelle Young, Gia Runyon and Gabe Perrotta posted two hits apiece for New Castle.
Morgan Piatt (0-4) started and suffered the loss. Piatt tossed four innings, surrendering six hits and nine runs — four earned — with two walks and four strikeouts.
Zona worked the last two innings for the Lady ‘Canes. She gave up two hits, with a walk and a strikeout.
New Castle scored one run in the first, one in the second, two in the third, one in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Blackhawk (6-5, 7-6) notched two tallies in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth.
Wilmington 11,
West Middlesex 3
The Lady Greyhounds slugged 13 hits en route to a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home triumph over the Ms. Reds.
Faith Jones, Remi Koi, Ella Krarup and McKenna Bucker recorded two hits each for Wilmington (10-1, 10-1). Koi hit a solo homer in the fourth inning.
Paije Peterson posted a two-run homer in the first inning. Peterson finished with three RBIs.
Taylor Dlugozima had a triple for the victors.
“We knew we had to come in and take care of business,” Lady Greyhounds coach John Frank said. “We started slow, but we finished strong.”
Jadyn Flick (2-1) went the distance to pick up the victory. Flick surrendered six hits and three runs — two earned — with three walks and 10 strikeouts.
Wilmington scored two runs in the first, one in the third, three in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the sixth.
West Middlesex tallied a marker in the first and two in the second.
In Monday’s action:
Wilmington 9,
Reynolds 8
The Lady Greyhounds scored early and held on late for a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home win over the Lady Raiders.
Remi Koi (6-0) started and went the distance to pick up the victory. Koi allowed eight hits and eight earned runs with three walks and 10 strikeouts.
Union 16,
Rochester 1
The Lady Scots jumped on the Lady Rams early in a Section 1-1A road win.
Skylar Fisher, Emily Siddall and Raquel Zarlingo tallied two hits each for the Lady Scots.
New Castle 7,
Ambridge 2
Rachel Zona pitched the Lady ‘Canes to a Section 3-4A home victory over the Lady Bridgers.
Zona (4-6) started and went the distance to pick up the win. She allowed five hits and two runs — one earned — with a pair of walks and six strikeouts.
Baseball
New Castle 6,
Blackhawk 2
The Red Hurricane bounced back from a tough 1-0 loss the day before by knocking off the visiting Cougars in a Section 2-4A contest. The game was played on Neshannock’s home field.
“It was great to see us bounce back like that,” New Castle coach Bill Cook said. “The intensity they showed is what I want to see all the time; it was a playoff atmosphere.
“Overall, we played like the team that we believe we are. I’m so proud of my guys. The pitching was there, the hitting was there. Everything went right tonight.”
New Castle recorded eight hits, including three by George Joseph.
Dom Fornataro tripled for the ‘Canes (7-5, 10-9).
Anthony Miller (6-1) started and picked up the win. Miller worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing 10 hits and two earned runs with a walk and five strikeouts.
Dante Micaletti got the final two outs for New Castle to finish off the win.
New Castle scored a run in the first, one in the third and four in the sixth.
Blackhawk (8-4, 14-3) posted a marker in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Ellwood City 6,
Mohawk 1
Ryan Gibbons tossed a gem for the Wolverines in a Section 1-3A road victory over the Warriors.
Gibbons (4-2) started and worked six innings in capturing the win. He allowed two hits and an earned run with four walks and six strikeouts.
Joseph Roth relieved Gibbons to cap the triumph.
Ellwood City Lincoln (7-3, 9-11) posted eight hits, including three by Nick Magnifico. James Meehan and Sammy DiCaprio delivered two hits each for the winners.
Cooper Vance had both hits for Mohawk (6-4, 10-7) and scored the team’s only run.
Marc Conti started and took the loss. Conti pitched three innings, giving up five hits and three runs — two earned — with two walks and a strikeout.
The Wolverines scored a run in the third, followed by two runs each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
The Warriors plated their marker in the first frame.
Laurel 7,
Neshannock 3
Landin Esposito helped keep the Lancers’ batters in check in a Section 2-4A home victory.
Esposito worked five innings to claim the win. He allowed one hit and two runs with seven strikeouts.
Connor Pontzloff posted two of Laurel’s six hits.
Grant Melder had the lone hit for the Lancers. He also suffered the loss. Melder pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and five runs, while striking out five.
The Spartans (6-3, 10-6) scored two runs in the second and five more in the fourth.
Neshannock (5-4, 11-7) notched solo markers in the second, sixth and seventh innings. The Lancers made five errors.
Wilmington 11,
Lakeview 0
Jaret Boyer shut down the Sailors’ bats to lift the Greyhounds to a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A road win.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Boyer (4-1) went the distance to earn the win. He allowed three hits, with three walks and seven strikeouts.
The Greyhounds (11-1, 12-2) pounded out 11 hits.
Ben Miller, Garrett Heller and Dylan Batley posted two hits each for Wilmington. Batley added a two-run home run in the third inning, while finishing with three RBIs. Heller knocked in a pair of markers.
Dom Serafino drove in two runs for the Greyhounds. Cole McCalister belted a two-run homer in the third.
Wilmington scored four runs in the first, two in the second, four in the third and one in the fifth.
Shenango 8,
Riverside 7
A three-run walk-off homer by Hunter Lively lifted the Section 2-2A champion Wildcats to the win in the regular-season finale.
It was the first homer of Lively’s career.
Shenango (9-1, 16-2) scored single runs in the first and third, three in the fourth and three in the seventh. Riverside is 5-4, 9-7.
The Panthers scored four in the first, one in the second, one in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Relief pitcher Zach Herb went 3 1/3 innings and picked up the mound win. He gave up five runs, two hits, walked three and struck out six. Starter Braeden D’Angelo went 3 2/3 innings.
The Wildcats pounded out nine hits. Cre Calabria had three hits, Herb added two, and Lively a homer and four RBIs.
“You don’t see many walk-offs in your career,” first-year coach Larry Kelly said. “It was a test of our team’s character, especially since we haven’t had to come from behind in too many games.”
In Monday’s action:
Shenango 9,
Riverside 1
Shane Cato went the distance to pick up the mound win. He struck out six, walked one and gave up four hits in improving his record to 7-1.
Blackhawk 1,
New Castle 0
Red Hurricane starting pitcher Rocco Bernadina tossed his first no-hitter of the year for the Red Hurricane, but he was on the losing end of a Section 2-4A road loss to the Cougars. Bernadina (2-4) walked two batters and struck out 13.
Mohawk 5,
Ellwood City 0
The Warriors’ Cooper Vance tossed a gem in a Section 1-3A road win over the Wolverines.
Vance started and worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing no runs and two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Laurel 6,
Neshannock 1
The Spartans erased an early deficit with a three-run third inning en route to a Section 2-2A road win over the Lancers.
The Spartans posted seven hits, including three by Connor Pontzloff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.