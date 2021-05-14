By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
A pair of softball section champions are set to lead a county contingent into the WPIAL playoffs.
Laurel High and Union captured section crowns and join three other county schools competing in the WPIAL softball playoffs. The district released the softball pairings on Thursday.
The WPIAL softball playoffs open Monday with a Class 2A preliminary-round game. The postseason schedule heats up Tuesday and Wednesday.
The WPIAL championship games are slated for June 2 and June 3 at California University of Pennsylvania.
The Lady Spartans (13-1 overall) claimed the Section 4-2A title with an 11-1 league mark. Laurel earned the No. 2 seed and will battle 15th-seeded Steel Valley (7-8) at 4 p.m. Wednesday at North Allegheny.
Ligonier Valley (16-1) captured the No. 1 seed in Class 2A.
“I was a little surprised to get a 2 seed,” Laurel coach Frank Duddy said. “I was looking for a 3, but we’ll take it.
“We’re playing well. We’re seeing it well, we’re hitting well, and we’re getting strong pitching. I like where we’re at.”
Laurel is the two-time defending WPIAL champion, knocking off Frazier in 2018 and 2019. The 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19.
“We have basically a new team,” Duddy said. “We only have three starters left from that last WPIAL championship team.
“We have a lot of freshmen and sophomore talent. We’re a young team and we have a little bit of leadership to lead the way.”
Frankie Duddy (Sr., first base), Kaylee Withrow, (Sr., centerfield) and Bekah Valenti (Jr., catcher) are the three Lady Spartans with WPIAL championship experience.
Union (10-7) shared the Section 1-1A title with South Side Beaver (11-3), with both teams fashioning a 9-1 league ledger. The Lady Scots are seeded third.
Union will battle the winner of the Greensburg Central Catholic-Ellis School matchup Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Lady Scots coach Doug Fisher said. “We have a good group of seniors and freshmen. It’s fun to watch them play together.”
The Lady Scots advanced to the WPIAL Class 1A championship game in 2019, falling to West Greene, 11-0. The Lady Pioneers are the No. 1 seed in Class 1A.
“The good thing is I still have the five seniors that I had back then,” Fisher said. “That’s the good part. I just think we have to clean up our errors and play solid defense. We have a lot more speed this year.”
Ellwood City Lincoln (11-4) will square off against Deer Lakes (11-3) at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Class 3A action.
Neshannock (9-5) will oppose Charleroi (11-7) at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sewickley Academy. Shenango (13-4) will tangle with Fort Cherry (10-7) at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Sewickley Academy. Both games are Class 2A contests.
