By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
CALIFORNIA, Pa. — Laurel High extended its WPIAL championship win streak Thursday night.
But it didn’t come easily.
Shenango battled its Lawrence County and Section 4 rival for seven innings. The Lady Spartans, though, were able to hold on for a 6-5 decision in the Class 2A title tilt at California University of Pennsylvania’s Lilley Field.
It’s the third consecutive WPIAL crown for Laurel (17-1).
“With this young team, there were some question marks,” Lady Spartans coach Frank Duddy said. “As the season progressed, we just kept doing what we do, preaching the confidence and stroking the ego, letting them know how good they are.”
The teams split the series in the regular season.
“You have two strong teams battling and neither team gave up,” Duddy said. “It was back and forth all day long. The familiarity of the teams, I don’t know what to say. We know them and they know us.
“We just had to come out and execute. That’s one of the greatest games I’ve ever been a part of.”
Lady Wildcats coach Pat Quahliero acknowledged the pain of being so close to the program’s first district championship.
“It’s tough to swallow,” he said. “Hats off to Laurel. We knew who they were. We proved it and they proved it, too.
“We just wish the outcome had been different.”
Both teams will compete in the PIAA playoffs.
Laurel will battle Frazier, the No. 4 representative out of the WPIAL, on Monday in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. Shenango (16-5) will square off against District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge, also on Monday.
The second-seeded Lady Spartans didn’t waste any time getting started. Laurel jumped on Shenango pitcher and Colgate recruit Mia Edwards for two first-inning runs.
Kaylee Withrow led off the bottom of the first with a double for Laurel. Autumn Boyd doubled to the fence in left-center, plating Withrow for the game’s first marker. Boyd took third on an error by shortstop Brianna DeSalvo on the play. Boyd scampered home with the second run on a wild pitch by Edwards.
“That takes a little bit of pressure off,” Duddy said of the early runs. “You can play a little loose after that. There’s not as much nerves.
“But, Shenango answered. They got right back in it. We were never comfortable, even up to that last pitch.”
The lead held until the top of the fourth when fifth-seeded Shenango scored three runs off Boyd. Leyna Mason opened frame with a single and Madison Iwanejko coaxed a 13-pitch walk to put runners at first and second.
DeCarbo’s double delivered the Lady Wildcats’ first run. A wild pitch with Kam Robertson batting scored Iwanejko. Lacey Kale’s RBI single scored DeCarbo and gave Shenango a 3-2 lead.
“I knew early on it wasn’t going to be a 1-0 game,” Quahliero said. “We have to execute pitches, make plays and have great at-bats. I thought we did all of that.
“It’s a ballgame. Somebody is going to win. Somebody is going to lose. We kept battling.”
The lead didn’t last long and Abbie Miles made sure of it. Miles socked a 3-2 pitch over the fence in left to tie the game at 3 in the bottom of the fourth.
“She just doesn’t let up. She’s a big, strong girl,” Duddy said of Miles. “She’s just an all-around athlete. A big smile all the time and full of confidence. That’s what you need to get to this level.”
Shenango took the lead right back in the top of the fifth with two more runs. Edwards led off the inning by reaching on an error by Withrow at shortstop.
Edwards stole second and scampered home on Iwanejko’s single. DeCarbo added an RBI single to score Iwanejko, but DeCarbo was thrown out at second on the play for a 5-3 lead.
The Lady Wildcats finished with six hits. DeCarbo’s single in the fifth was the last hit Shenango would get off Boyd.
“You have to look fastball and look for the change,” Quahliero said. “That’s what we did. We had more hits against her than we had in the other games.”
Laurel took the lead for good with three runs in the fifth inning. Bekah Valenti posted a one-out single for the Lady Spartans and Withrow tripled her in to cut the deficit to 5-4. Addie Deal put down a bunt that was fielded by DeCarbo. The throw home was late, scoring Withrow with the tying tally.
Boyd was intentionally walked to put runners at first and second. Miles again came through in the clutch, belting a shot to left for a double to bring in Deal with the go-ahead run. Boyd rounded and third and was thrown out at the plate to end the threat.
Miles had two hits and two RBIs for Laurel. Withrow and Valenti also had two hits for the winners.
“There were no surprises here,” Duddy said. “We just had to come out and execute. It felt like whoever scored last was going to win it, and fortunately, we got it this time.”
Once Boyd got the 6-5 lead, she took care of the rest. She allowed no hits in the last two innings with two walks and four strikeouts.
“I knew that even if we got in a tight position my team would pull through,” Boyd said of the late innings.
Iwanejko walked to open the seventh. But she was quickly erased by the catcher Valenti on a pickoff throw. Boyd took care of the rest, setting down DeCarbo and Robertson on called third strikes to clinch the win.
“It’s on us coaches. It’s our job as coaches to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Quahliero said. “It’s my job to make sure I give good signals. She might have been a little confused.”
Boyd went the distance to pick up the win. She gave up six hits and five runs — four earned — with six walks and 13 strikeouts.
“My curveball and my changeup were my best pitches,” Boyd said. “They were on my pitches more than usual. But, my team is really good at hitting.”
Edwards also went the whole way in taking the loss. She surrendered seven hits and six runs — five earned — with a walk and 12 strikeouts.
“Mia did everything she is supposed to do, she really did,” Quahliero said. “It was just one of those games that you had to dig deep, and we did. Mia was fantastic.”
Said Duddy of the pitching from Boyd and Edwards, “I didn’t expect this many hits. Both pitchers have been lights out all season long. It’s a championship setting, it brought out the best in both teams. Shenango played a fantastic game.”
