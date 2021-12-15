Laurel Spartans logo

The Laurel High School wrestling team picked up 10 victories, including four by pinfall, in a 57-12 win at Mercer on Wednesday.

Colin Bartley (126), Charles Krepp (152), Brady Cooper (172) and Ryan DiMuccio (215) all picked up pinfall victories. Reid Ketzel (106), Natalie Alfera (113), Grant MacKay (160) and Coltin Hill (285) won by forfeit and Chase Tinstman (189) won by medical forfeit. Thomas Hetzer (132) picked up a win on the mat via decision.

“I thought we wrestled really well,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “We went into this match with momentum from placing pretty high up on the Hickory tournament. The team knew the job they had to do and they did it.

“The amount of pins we put out there was fantastic. You always want to see that.”

Here are the results:

Laurel 57, Mercer 12

106 — Reid Ketzel (L) won by forfeit

113 — Natalie Alfera (L) won by forfeit

120 — Mercer won by pinfall against Alexis Brua (L)

126 — Colin Bartley (L) won by pinfall

132 — Thomas Hetzer (L) won by decision

138 — Mercer won by forfeit

145 — No match

152 — Charles Krepp (L) won by pinfall

160 — Grant MacKay (L) won by forfeit

172 — Brady Cooper (L) won by pinfall

189 — Chase Tinstman (L) won by medical forfeit

215 — Ryan DiMuccio (L) won by pinfall

285 — Coltin Hill (L) won by forfeit

