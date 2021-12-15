The Laurel High School wrestling team picked up 10 victories, including four by pinfall, in a 57-12 win at Mercer on Wednesday.
Colin Bartley (126), Charles Krepp (152), Brady Cooper (172) and Ryan DiMuccio (215) all picked up pinfall victories. Reid Ketzel (106), Natalie Alfera (113), Grant MacKay (160) and Coltin Hill (285) won by forfeit and Chase Tinstman (189) won by medical forfeit. Thomas Hetzer (132) picked up a win on the mat via decision.
“I thought we wrestled really well,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “We went into this match with momentum from placing pretty high up on the Hickory tournament. The team knew the job they had to do and they did it.
“The amount of pins we put out there was fantastic. You always want to see that.”
Here are the results:
Laurel 57, Mercer 12
106 — Reid Ketzel (L) won by forfeit
113 — Natalie Alfera (L) won by forfeit
120 — Mercer won by pinfall against Alexis Brua (L)
126 — Colin Bartley (L) won by pinfall
132 — Thomas Hetzer (L) won by decision
138 — Mercer won by forfeit
145 — No match
152 — Charles Krepp (L) won by pinfall
160 — Grant MacKay (L) won by forfeit
172 — Brady Cooper (L) won by pinfall
189 — Chase Tinstman (L) won by medical forfeit
215 — Ryan DiMuccio (L) won by pinfall
285 — Coltin Hill (L) won by forfeit
