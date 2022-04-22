The Laurel High softball team fed off a big second inning Friday.
The Lady Spartans scored nine runs in the frame in posting a 14-4 WPIAL Section 4-2A home victory over Mohawk.
The game ended in the fifth inning because of the mercy rule.
The Lady Warriors’ pitching appeared out of sorts and allowed Laurel (6-1 overall, 5-1 section) to pick up six of its runs in the second inning via walks.
“Unfortunately, their pitcher stumbled a little bit,” Laurel coach Frank Duddy said. “We got to take advantage of opportunities and I think the girls did a nice job answering the call; being patient at the plate.”
Gigi Cowher (3-2) took the loss. She pitched one inning and surrendered four hits, 11 runs — 10 earned — had seven walks and struck out one batter.
“Today just wasn’t our best day. It’s been a rough day today,” Mohawk coach Hank Pezzuolo said. “We just look to get better next week. We just got to work, get back in the gym and continue to work.”
Autumn Boyd (3-1) grabbed the win. She went the distance and relinquished two hits, four runs — none earned — with two walks and seven strikeouts.
“Autumn’s always solid for us,” Duddy said. “Every time we run her out there we know we’re going to get a good game out of her. She’s a workhorse. She did a nice job; she kept them off balance. I don’t know how many strikeouts she had but I don’t remember a whole lot of walks either. Today was a good day for her.”
Laurel outhit the Lady Warriors, 7-2. Mohawk (4-3, 4-2) had four errors in the game while Laurel had three.
Addison Deal and Madison Maine had three RBIs apiece. Grace Kissick had a solo home run in the fourth inning and had two RBIs.
“That’s why we got her there in the order,” Duddy said of Kissick. “She’s a contact hitter, she produces RBIs and she’s seeing it well right now. She’s having a good year so far.”
Laurel plated two runs in the first inning, nine in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Mohawk knocked in one run in the first inning, one in the second and two in the fifth.
