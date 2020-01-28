By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
The Laurel High girls basketball team woke up this morning holding a share of the WPIAL Section 1-2A lead.
The Lady Spartans knocked off our previous section leader Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 34-30 at home Monday night.
Laurel and OLSH are now tied for the section lead at 10-1. The Lady Spartans are 12-6 overall and the Lady Chargers are 14-3.
Regan Atkins and Danielle Pontius led the Lady Spartans with 9 points apiece. Reese Bintrim snared 10 rebounds and Pontius dished out five assists.
Matt Stebbins said it was one of the best victories he has witnessed as Laurel coach.
“Our game plan was to control the ball and hold them down defensively and we were able to do that,” Stebbins said. “We had two great defensive teams and it was how the game played out. They hit us with some pressure and took a lead in the third quarter, but we weathered the storm and played well after that.”
Pontius was in only her first game back after suffering an injury in the final seconds of the first OLSH game Jan. 2, won by the Lady Chargers, 35-29.
“She had something to prove and she played a great game,” Stebbins said. “She’s only been back one game, but she dished out a bunch of assists in the second half. Our freshmen (Atkins, Pontius, Joselynn Fortuna) really stepped up. Fortuna had a couple of huge buckets in the fourth quarter.
“To share the lead for a section title is just huge for a young team like we have. We’re just really happy with where we are right now.”
