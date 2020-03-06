The Laurel Community Foundation will sponsor its seventh annual alumni basketball games Friday and Saturday.
At 6 p.m. Friday, Shenango will take on Union. At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wilmington will oppose Laurel.
The consolation game will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday, with the championship at 7:30.
