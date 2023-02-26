Normally, it takes a while for Laurel’s girls basketball team get going.
Not Saturday.
The Lady Spartans used a strong start to fuel a 66-46 win over Neshannock in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal at Ellwood City Lincoln High.
Second-seeded Laurel (23-2) meets No. 4 seed Avonworth (18-5), a 41-35 winner over Shady Side Academy, for the WPIAL title at 3 p.m. Friday.
“It’s just great to get there,” Laurel coach Jim Marcantino said. “We knew everyone was coming after us, but we just told the kids to take it one game at a time and we did that. The girls were focused.”
The Lady Spartans opened the game with a 7-0 spree and cruised to a 23-8 lead over the Lady Lancers (18-7) after the first quarter.
“It was great,” Laurel’s Johnna Hill said. “We prepared so much. Usually, we say we are a third-quarter team. We were just so prepared and ready to come out today. We had energy.”
Playing without injured starters Avi DeLillo and Megan Pallerino, it took Neshannock a while to get in a groove. The Lady Lancers, who split their previous two meetings with the Lady Spartans, did that in the second quarter. Mairan Haggerty scored seven of her game-high 26 points in the frame to cut Laurel’s lead to 33-25 at intermission.
Neshannock continued its march in the third quarter and got within 37-31 on a Haggerty bucket with 5:39 left in the frame. However, Hill responded with her fourth trey of the afternoon. Haggerty scored again, but Danielle Pontius drained another 3-pointer to stop the rally.
“We cut it to eight and I thought we were OK,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “Then, we came out in the second half and we’d score two and then they’d hit a 3. Then, we’d score two and they’d hit a 3. We just couldn’t match up well man to man today, so we had to go zone. Credit to them; Hill had the game of her life. Regan did what Regan does. They had a good gameplan. But, there’s no secret, us without two starters — we are just not the same team.”
The Lady Lancers made one final charge and got the deficit under double digits, 45-36, on Aaralyn Nogay’s hoop with 3:07 left in the quarter. However, Hill answered with her fifth trey and Laurel carried a 12-point lead into the fourth.
“It was good. When we were coming down, Danielle (Pontius) told me that I just needed to start shooting. Before the game, I was really stressed out. She told me to just keep shooting, so my teammates really helped me through that,” Hill said. “No matter what, Neshannock is a good team, even if they have all their starters or not, so we just kept rolling with our momentum and our energy.”
The Lady Spartans closed out the win by converting 10 of their 12 foul shots in the fourth quarter.
“We knew they were coming. Luann is a fantastic coach and that’s a fantastic group. They showed why they are state champs and I have nothing but respect for them,” Marcantino said. “We were able to weather their comeback and were able to hit some big, big free throws.
“I thought we improved a lot on time and score at the end of the game. I saw a lot of improvement in a lot of areas that I was really impressed with. I think that will only help us.”
It’s Laurel’s first championship game appearance since 2020 when it fell to Bishop Canevin, 50-41.
“It’s awesome. It’s such a great feeling to have because we worked our butts off the past few days just preparing everything and we all did our part,” Hill said. “We have grown so much as a team. We’ve become so close as teammates; it’s really great.”
The loss ends Neshannock’s district title run. The Lady Lancers won the last two WPIAL Class 2A championships, but were moved up to Class 3A this season. Their season continues against Shady Side Academy in the consolation bracket Tuesday. Regardless, both teams advance to the PIAA tournament.
“I expected, as did Laurel, to be in the WPIAL championship. This should have been the WPIAL championship game,” Grybowski said. “I am so proud of this team. We have accomplished more than any other girls team in Lawrence County. We’ve been very successful the last four or five years. I told them that this game doesn’t define who we are or what we’ve accomplished. Nobody can take away what we’ve accomplished.”
Haggerty led Neshannock with 26 points. Payton Newman was next with eight points.
“It’s hard. Mairan did about all she could do and more,” Grybowski said. “I wish we could have had a little better continuity and scored a bit more, but hat’s off to Laurel. They rebounded, defended and shot the ball well.”
Hill paced Laurel with 21 points. Regan Atkins had 15 points and Joselyn Fortuna added 14.
