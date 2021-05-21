PITTSBURGH — As heartbreakers go, Friday's Laurel-Serra Catholic game will go down in history.
An unlikely play in the bottom of the seventh inning ended a game-long stalemate and led to Serra Catholic's 1-0 win over the Spartans in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals at La Roche University.
"It was a bizarre way to lose," Spartans coach Gene DiGennaro said.
Nico Eremic led off the inning with a triple for Serra, followed by a groundout.
"We walked the bases loaded to set up the force," DiGennaro said. "There was a two-hopper to shortstop, he stepped on second for the first out and made an errant throw to first. Our shortstop has been solid all year. And it wouldn't be ruled an error because you can't assume a double play, it was a force out.
"We just didn't get the second out."
Landin Esposito pitched a near-perfect game. He gave up two hits and two walks while striking out nine in going the distance. He did not give up his first hit until the sixth inning. He threw 85 pitches as his record ended at 3-1.
"Landin was absolutely effective," DiGennaro said. "He had command of all of his pitches and was just a workhorse on the mound. He really deserved to win the game.
"But today, they were one play better than us."
The Spartans finished with five hits. Ryan Telesz had two hits, including a second-inning double. He moved to second on a sacrifice fly by Conner Pontzloff and was stranded at third on a Kobe DeRosa bomb to left.
"I thought that ball was going out," DiGennaro said.
Laurel ended the season at 12-8. Serra moves on to play Seton-La Salle at 20-2.
"It was a tough end to a phenomenal season," DiGennaro said. "It was really a shame that somebody had to lose this game. We have nothing to hang our heads about."
