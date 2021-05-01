By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
Potent offense and dominant pitching were the keys to success for the Laurel High softball team Friday.
The Lady Spartans slugged 19 total hits and four home runs, while Addie Deal tossed her second no-hitter of the season in an 18-0 WPIAL Section 4-2A home win over Freedom.
The game was stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.
“We were very aggressive at the plate,” Laurel coach Frank Duddy said. “We just came out swinging from the first inning on and we never let up.
“Addie was throwing hard and hitting her spots; she did a very nice job.”
Frankie Duddy paced the Lady Spartans (7-1 section, 9-1) with four hits, including a home run and four RBIs. The homer, a two-run shot in the first inning, was her second of the season.
Grace Kissick collected two hits for the Lady Spartans, including a home run and three RBIs. She swatted a solo homer in the third inning. It was her second shot of the season.
Laurel’s Georgia Jellyman notched two hits, with a home run and four RBIs. She hit a grand slam in the fourth inning. It was the first homer of the year for Jellyman.
Deal delivered a two-run home run and two RBIs. It was her third homer of the year.
Kaylee Withrow, Grace Zeppelin and Eva Kuth also had two hits apiece for the winners. Kuth knocked in a pair of runs as well.
Deal (3-0) allowed one walk in the circle with seven strikeouts.
Laurel scored 11 runs in the first, two in the third and five more in the fourth.
Baseball
Laurel 8,
Highlands 7
The Spartans hung on for a nonsection road win over the Golden Rams.
Laurel (8-4) recorded 10 hits.
Ryan Telesz tallied three hits for the Spartans, while Robert Herr and Michael Pasquarello posted two each.
Cameron Caldararo contributed two RBIs for Laurel.
Logan Ayres started and picked up the win. Ayres tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and four runs with three strikeouts.
Laurel scored one run in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and two in the seventh.
Highlands (7-7) tallied two markers in the second, two in the fourth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.
