MARS — A strong start propelled the Laurel High softball team to victory Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Spartans scored seven first-inning runs en route to a 15-4 WPIAL Class 2A semifinal win over Frazier at Mars High School. The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.
“That’s a good win for us,” Laurel coach Frank Duddy said. “Frazier is a good team. They are strong. I feel great the way we were able to come out and hit the ball.”
Laurel (16-1) advances to the WPIAL championship game and will play the winner of the Shenango-Ligonier Valley matchup June 2 or June 3 at California University of Pennsylvania. The Lady Wildcats own a 3-0 lead over Ligonier Valley in the top of the third inning. The game was suspended because of foul weather and will be resumed at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mars.
The Lady Spartans are bidding for a third consecutive WPIAL championship, the previous two titles (2019 and 2018) came against Frazier. The 2020 spring sports season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s only a handful of girls that were part of that last championship team,” Duddy said. “This is a new experience for these girls, but there’s no intimidation.”
The Lady Commodores (16-4) scored the game’s first run in the top of the first. Laurel pitcher Autumn Boyd walked the leadoff batter and the runner eventually came around to score on a passed ball.
The Lady Spartans sent 12 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first, scoring seven runs on seven hits to forge a 7-1 margin after one inning.
“We were seeing it well. We were hitting,” Duddy said of his team’s at-bats in the first inning. “We just attacked the ball; it’s contagious.”
Laurel’s first four batters reached base safely in the first inning. Addie Deal drove in the first run with a double and Boyd followed with a run-producing single. Grace Zeppelin and Abbie Miles added RBI singles to push the lead to 4-1. Two runs scored on a grounder to third off the bat of Bekah Valenti that a Frazier fielder misplayed. Valenti went all the way to third on the play.
Withrow, the Lady Spartans’ leadoff hitter and the 10th batter to come to the plate in the first inning, doubled with two outs to make it 7-1.
The Lady Spartans were kept off the scoreboard until tallying a run in the fifth and plating seven more in the sixth to end it.
Frazier scored a run in the third and two more in the fifth to get within 7-4.
“It took a lot of pressure off the girls,” Duddy said of the seven-run first inning. “We kind of went on cruise control for a few innings.
“We couldn’t string things together. Then something kicked in and we turned it back on.”
The Lady Spartans banged out 19 hits, led by Withrow with four. Deal and Eva Kuth collected three hits each for Laurel.
Boyd, Miles and Valenti posted two hits apiece for Laurel. Miles smacked a three-run homer in the sixth inning, her fifth blast of the season. She finished with four RBIs.
Deal and Withrow knocked in three runs each.
All nine Lady Spartans batters in the lineup had at least one hit.
“It’s fun to watch,” Duddy said of his team’s offense. “When they’re clicking like that, it’s fun to watch. It all paid off; they spread it around.”
Boyd (8-1) went the distance to earn the win. Boyd gave up three hits and four runs — two earned — with five walks and 13 strikeouts.
“Autumn threw very well,” Duddy said. “She did have the five walks, but only one came back to bite us.
“Frazier was getting good swings off her. We made some nice plays behind her.”
Nicole Palmer went the distance and took the loss. Palmer struck out five batters.
